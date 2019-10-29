Buhari: Few Bad Policemen Extort Nigerians, Carry Out Extrajudicial Killings

President Muhammadu Buhari has defended the Nigeria Police Force in

the light of outcries by Nigerians across the country that the

nation's cops often carry out extrajudicial actions against hapless

citizens.



While Nigerians believe the majority of the force are ill-mannered and

violent Buhari said only a few of the policemen were bad eggs as he

urged the police authority to deal with the irresponsible cops.



He stated this in his keynote address at the opening ceremony of the

Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers on Monday in Lagos.



The theme of the retreat is, 'Repositioning the Force for the

Challenges of Effective Policing in the 21st Century'.



Represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Buhari said, “Which is

why the police cannot escape public scrutiny and sometimes criticism;

Nigerian people old and young want our Police force to be better and

to do better; they want to be even prouder of your service than ever

before.



“This is why in some of our urban areas we want to see more compliance

with the rule of law and in dealing with Nigerians. Recently many

civil society groups have complained about the arrest of young men and

women just because they look successful and are carrying laptops.



“Yes, we must apprehend 'Yahoo' criminals but we cannot harass young

men and women on the streets and in taxis most of whom are merely

going about their legitimate businesses. There are also cases of

extrajudicial killings and injuries; misuse of weapons and excessive

use of force by some members of the force."



He, however, stated, "This sort of conduct by a few bad police

officers must stop, and it is the duty of you senior and strategic

leaders of the police force to ensure that impunity of any kind is

discouraged and punished where it is found.’’



Speaking further, the president said, "The Nigeria Police Force led

police peace-keeping activities in Congo, Namibia, Angola, Western

Sahara, Somalia, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Bosnia Herzegovina, Croatia,

Afghanistan, Kosovo, (and) East Timor.



“Locally, in the past one year alone the Nigeria police have between

January and this month arrested over 2,348 armed robbery suspects,

1,412 suspected kidnappers, 694 murder suspects, 1,513 cultists,

safely rescued 826 kidnap victims, recovered1,660 firearms and 1,612

vehicles.



“In the course of duty so many have paid the supreme price; while

fighting off robbers, kidnappers and other criminals many have been

maimed for life.’’