Buhari: Few Bad Policemen Extort Nigerians, Carry Out Extrajudicial Killings

While Nigerians believe the majority of the force are ill-mannered and violent Buhari said only a few of the policemen were bad eggs as he urged the police authority to deal with the irresponsible cops.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 29, 2019

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has defended the Nigeria Police Force in
the light of outcries by Nigerians across the country that the
nation's cops often carry out extrajudicial actions against hapless
citizens.

While Nigerians believe the majority of the force are ill-mannered and
violent Buhari said only a few of the policemen were bad eggs as he
urged the police authority to deal with the irresponsible cops.

He stated this in his keynote address at the opening ceremony of the
Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers on Monday in Lagos.

The theme of the retreat is, 'Repositioning the Force for the
Challenges of Effective Policing in the 21st Century'.

Represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Buhari said, “Which is
why the police cannot escape public scrutiny and sometimes criticism;
Nigerian people old and young want our Police force to be better and
to do better; they want to be even prouder of your service than ever
before.

“This is why in some of our urban areas we want to see more compliance
with the rule of law and in dealing with Nigerians. Recently many
civil society groups have complained about the arrest of young men and
women just because they look successful and are carrying laptops.

“Yes, we must apprehend 'Yahoo' criminals but we cannot harass young
men and women on the streets and in taxis most of whom are merely
going about their legitimate businesses. There are also cases of
extrajudicial killings and injuries; misuse of weapons and excessive
use of force by some members of the force."

He, however, stated, "This sort of conduct by a few bad police
officers must stop, and it is the duty of you senior and strategic
leaders of the police force to ensure that impunity of any kind is
discouraged and punished where it is found.’’

Speaking further, the president said, "The Nigeria Police Force led
police peace-keeping activities in Congo, Namibia, Angola, Western
Sahara, Somalia, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Bosnia Herzegovina, Croatia,
Afghanistan, Kosovo, (and) East Timor.

“Locally, in the past one year alone the Nigeria police have between
January and this month arrested over 2,348 armed robbery suspects,
1,412 suspected kidnappers, 694 murder suspects, 1,513 cultists,
safely rescued 826 kidnap victims, recovered1,660 firearms and 1,612
vehicles.

“In the course of duty so many have paid the supreme price;  while
fighting off robbers, kidnappers and other criminals many have been
maimed for life.’’

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Policeman Kills Self, Wife In Lagos
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Anti-Kidnapping Squad Arrests 'Director' Of DSS In Ondo
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Deborah Nwachukwu For Stealing Perfumes, Wristwatches After Sex With Stranger
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Police Investigate Audio Clip Claiming Muslims Being Converted To Christians In Zamfara
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Commissioner Of Police Arraigns Man For Stealing Tyres
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Police Arraign Nigerian, Indian-Canadian Over Alleged N100m Fraud
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Senate Orders Minister Out Of Meeting, Summons Fashola
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Policeman Kills Self, Wife In Lagos
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel Make Arik Air National Carrier, AMCON Tells Government
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Anti-Kidnapping Squad Arrests 'Director' Of DSS In Ondo
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Military Cancel Proposed Operation Positive Identification On Nigerians, Group Tells Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity Nigeria Has 'Agbero' Leaders, 80% Of Nigerian Churches Fake -Cleric
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Soccer Players, Coaching Staff Of Southampton To Donate Wages After 9-0 Hammering By Leicester
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Real Estate Developer For Fraud
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Travel Popular Nigerian Actor Arrested In India For Overstaying With Expired Visa
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Celebrity Lebron James Abandons California Mansion As Wildfire Ravages City
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Shoot Enugu Bank Manager In Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama's Hometown
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Ex-AFN Secretary-General, Akawu Arrested Over Alleged $130,000 Fraud
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad