Catholic Priest Kidnapped In Enugu

Madu, Vice Rector at the Queen of Apostle Spiritual Year Seminary, Imezi-Owa in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State, was kidnapped at the gate of the institution on Monday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 29, 2019

 

A priest, Rev. Fr. Arinze Madu, has been kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in Enugu State, according to a report by PUNCH.

Madu, Vice Rector at the Queen of Apostle Spiritual Year Seminary, Imezi-Owa in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State, was kidnapped at the gate of the institution on Monday.

The Director of Communication, Enugu Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr. Benjamin Achi, confirmed the incident.

Achi described the incident as “terrifying;” adding, “This incident is coming barely two months after Rev. Fr. Offu was gruesomely killed by gunmen at Ihe-Agbudu Road on August.”

Speaking further, he stated that, “This year alone, two priests have been killed while three escaped.”

Meanwhile, the state Police Command has confirmed Madu’s kidnap.

Public Relations Officer of the command, Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed the incident, said they were tracking the kidnappers.

He said, “Yes, the priest was kidnapped on Monday while he was coming out from his school located at Imezi-Owa in Ezeagu Local Government Area.

“But I can assure you that the police, in collaboration with the army and local vigilante groups, are combing the forest in the area.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Nigerian Court Sentences Teenager To Death By Hanging
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Policeman Kills Self, Wife In Lagos
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Shoot Enugu Bank Manager In Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama's Hometown
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Anti-Kidnapping Squad Arrests 'Director' Of DSS In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Commissioner Of Police Arraigns Man For Stealing Tyres
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arraign Nigerian, Indian-Canadian Over Alleged N100m Fraud
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Senate Orders Minister Out Of Meeting, Summons Fashola
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Opinion Men Like Dele Momodu By Olorunfemi Adeyeye
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Court Sentences Teenager To Death By Hanging
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Science Humans First Appeared In Botswana, Not Tanzania - Study
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Free Speech Lai Mohammed: Social Media Can Set Nigeria On Fire, No Going Back On Regulation
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Food Five Containers Of Rotten Fish, Food, Found In Lagos, Residents Lament Offensive Odour
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Local Government Councillor Arrested For N11 Million Fraud
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
United States of America Trump Impeachment: American Congress To Set Ground Rules
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal MTN Vs Abubakar Malami: Court Adjourns Telecom Firm’s $2 Billion Tax Suit Until 2020
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Policeman Kills Self, Wife In Lagos
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Hannatu Musawa P&ID: Whether Nigeria Is Liable Under The Contract By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Buhari Lawless, We Have Tourist As President, Claims Human Rights Lawyer
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad