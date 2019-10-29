Catholic Priest Kidnapped In Enugu

A priest, Rev. Fr. Arinze Madu, has been kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in Enugu State, according to a report by PUNCH.

Madu, Vice Rector at the Queen of Apostle Spiritual Year Seminary, Imezi-Owa in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State, was kidnapped at the gate of the institution on Monday.

The Director of Communication, Enugu Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr. Benjamin Achi, confirmed the incident.

Achi described the incident as “terrifying;” adding, “This incident is coming barely two months after Rev. Fr. Offu was gruesomely killed by gunmen at Ihe-Agbudu Road on August.”

Speaking further, he stated that, “This year alone, two priests have been killed while three escaped.”

Meanwhile, the state Police Command has confirmed Madu’s kidnap.

Public Relations Officer of the command, Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed the incident, said they were tracking the kidnappers.

He said, “Yes, the priest was kidnapped on Monday while he was coming out from his school located at Imezi-Owa in Ezeagu Local Government Area.

“But I can assure you that the police, in collaboration with the army and local vigilante groups, are combing the forest in the area.”