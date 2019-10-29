Customs Intercept 34 Containers Of Rice At Lagos Seaport

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali (retd), disclosed this in Lagos on Tuesday. One container of rice was concealed with spare parts, he disclosed further.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 29, 2019

 

The Nigeria Customs Service has announced the seizure of 34 containers of rice smuggled through the Tin Can Island seaport.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali (retd), disclosed this in Lagos on Tuesday.

One container of rice was concealed with spare parts, he disclosed further.

He said in addition to the 34 containers of rice, the service also intercepted 11 containers of unregistered pharmaceutical products, two containers of used tyres, one container of used clothing and four containers of refined vegetable oil in retail packs, bringing the total to 52 containers of seized contraband.

Ali put the Duty Paid Value of the seized goods at N2.7bn, according to PUNCH.

He attributed the seizure to the recent closure of land borders, which according to him had prompted importers of banned items to route them through the seaports.

He said, “Specifically we are aware that the partial closure of the land borders has resulted in the diversion of some cargoes back to our seaports.

“While we welcome this development which no doubt will boost revenue, improve our trade facts and figures and sustain our diversification efforts, we have also recorded a number of seizures of unwholesome products which otherwise would have been smuggled through the borders.

“Realising that there may be a possible backlash to the closure of the land borders, I directed all seaports and airports to beef up surveillance and intercept any illicit and prohibited consignment for which attempt for their smuggling may be made through these entry points.

“This decision was made considering that those consignments may have been paid for and the importers will devise entry means to ensure they are delivered to their warehouses in Nigeria.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Buhari Lawless, We Have Tourist As President, Claims Human Rights Lawyer
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel Make Arik Air National Carrier, AMCON Tells Government
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari To Spend 15 Days In London For Private Visit After Restricting Ministers' Foreign Trips
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Popular Nigerian Actor Arrested In India For Overstaying With Expired Visa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: President Buhari To Spend 15 Days In UK For Medical Check-up
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy Nigeria’s Border Closure Has Implications For Africa’s Economic Integration –Analyst
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Senate Orders Minister Out Of Meeting, Summons Fashola
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Opinion Men Like Dele Momodu By Olorunfemi Adeyeye
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Court Sentences Teenager To Death By Hanging
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Science Humans First Appeared In Botswana, Not Tanzania - Study
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Free Speech Lai Mohammed: Social Media Can Set Nigeria On Fire, No Going Back On Regulation
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Food Five Containers Of Rotten Fish, Food, Found In Lagos, Residents Lament Offensive Odour
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Local Government Councillor Arrested For N11 Million Fraud
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
United States of America Trump Impeachment: American Congress To Set Ground Rules
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal MTN Vs Abubakar Malami: Court Adjourns Telecom Firm’s $2 Billion Tax Suit Until 2020
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Policeman Kills Self, Wife In Lagos
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Hannatu Musawa P&ID: Whether Nigeria Is Liable Under The Contract By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Buhari Lawless, We Have Tourist As President, Claims Human Rights Lawyer
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad