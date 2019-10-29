Customs Intercept 34 Containers Of Rice At Lagos Seaport

The Nigeria Customs Service has announced the seizure of 34 containers of rice smuggled through the Tin Can Island seaport.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali (retd), disclosed this in Lagos on Tuesday.

One container of rice was concealed with spare parts, he disclosed further.

He said in addition to the 34 containers of rice, the service also intercepted 11 containers of unregistered pharmaceutical products, two containers of used tyres, one container of used clothing and four containers of refined vegetable oil in retail packs, bringing the total to 52 containers of seized contraband.

Ali put the Duty Paid Value of the seized goods at N2.7bn, according to PUNCH.

He attributed the seizure to the recent closure of land borders, which according to him had prompted importers of banned items to route them through the seaports.

He said, “Specifically we are aware that the partial closure of the land borders has resulted in the diversion of some cargoes back to our seaports.

“While we welcome this development which no doubt will boost revenue, improve our trade facts and figures and sustain our diversification efforts, we have also recorded a number of seizures of unwholesome products which otherwise would have been smuggled through the borders.

“Realising that there may be a possible backlash to the closure of the land borders, I directed all seaports and airports to beef up surveillance and intercept any illicit and prohibited consignment for which attempt for their smuggling may be made through these entry points.

“This decision was made considering that those consignments may have been paid for and the importers will devise entry means to ensure they are delivered to their warehouses in Nigeria.”