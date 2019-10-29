Davido Arrests Girls Who Accused Him of Impregnating Them

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 29, 2019

 

Nigerian musician, David Adeleke better known as Davido, has arrested the two ladies, who wrongfully accused him of impregnating them.

The two ladies had last week taken to social media to call out the singer for impregnating one of them and refusing to accept responsibility.

The artiste denied this accusation vehemently and placed a N1m bounty on anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the girls.

He also promised to sue them for N30bn in damages.

The two girls, who have done several posts on social media to say that they were only pranking the singer, were however, on Tuesday arrested at their apartment.

Acknowledging the arrest, Davido posted a picture of the girls on his Instagram page with the caption: “First to do no day pain.”

 

