EFCC Arraigns Native Doctor In Court For ‘Juju’ Scam

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arraigned a 'native doctor' in court for charges bordering on conspiracy, money laundering and obtaining by false pretence.

Fatal Olalere Ali (a.k.a Baba Abore, Baba Osun) and two others were arraigned before Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court 1, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday.

Justice Ajoku remanded the suspects in prison custody pending filing, hearing and determination of their bail applications.

"The court had earlier granted the commission's prayer for an order of interim forfeiture of properties traced to Alli as well as freezing of accounts he allegedly used to receive proceeds of crime."