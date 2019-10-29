EFCC Arraigns Native Doctor In Court For ‘Juju’ Scam

Fatal Olalere Ali (a.k.a Baba Abore, Baba Osun) and two others were arraigned before Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court 1, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 29, 2019

EFCC Operatives Punch Newspaper

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arraigned a 'native doctor' in court for charges bordering on conspiracy, money laundering and obtaining by false pretence.

Justice Ajoku remanded the suspects in prison custody pending filing, hearing and determination of their bail applications.

A post by the EFCC on Twitter reads, “Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court 1 sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, has ordered the remand of a fake native doctor, Fatai Olalere Alli (a.k.a. Baba Abore, Baba Oshun), and two others – Adigun Fatai Olusegun and Olufemi Kolawole – in prison custody.

“Justice Ajoku ordered the remand pending the filing, hearing and determination of their bail applications.

“The accused persons were arraigned by the EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, on criminal charges bordering on conspiracy, money laundering and obtaining money by false pretence.

“The court had earlier granted the commission’s prayer for an order of interim forfeiture of properties traced to Alli as well as freezing of accounts he allegedly used to receive proceeds of crime.”

SaharaReporters, New York

