Election Tribunal: Appeal Court Reserves Judgment In Akume’s Suit Against Orker-Jev

Orker-Jev had defeated Akume in the February 23 Benue North-West Senatorial District election.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 29, 2019

Senator George Akume

 

Justice Jumai Sankey of the Court of Appeal, Makurdi Division, presiding on the case between Senator George Akume of the All Progressives Congress and Senator Emmanuel Yisa Orker-Jev of the Peoples Democratic Party, has reserved ruling on the case.

Orker-Jev had defeated Akume in the February 23 Benue North-West Senatorial District election.

The National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Makurdi, Benue State, had also thrown out the petition filed by Akume challenging the victory of Orker-Jev.

Refusing to accept defeat, Akume, who is the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, filed an appeal, praying the court to set aside the ruling of the tribunal.

Lead counsel to the appellant, Isiaka Dikko (SAN), on his part submitted that the tribunal erred by failing to remove the unlawful votes in the total votes cast at the polls.

“If those votes were removed, Akume would be declared winner,” he insisted.

Speaking to journalists after the court session, Ashiekaa (SAN), who said that “they were very hopeful that the appeal will be dismissed”, however, pointed out that he had also filed a cross appeal in order to pre-empt a negative judgment against his client even though he knew that by the circumstances of the case, the petitioner stood little chance.

Barrister Tervershima Pusa in his own submission on behalf of the Independent National Electoral Commission, who were joined in the petition, said, “The 3rd respondent (INEC) totally agrees with the position of the 1st respondent (Orker-Jev) calling on the court to dismiss the petition.

“INEC urges the court to dismiss the appeal and uphold the judgment of the tribunal.”

Justice Sankey, after hearing the submission of both parties, reserved ruling to a date to be communicated to both parties.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Senate Orders Minister Out Of Meeting, Summons Fashola
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Court Sentences Teenager To Death By Hanging
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Local Government Councillor Arrested For N11 Million Fraud
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Buhari Lawless, We Have Tourist As President, Claims Human Rights Lawyer
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal MTN Vs Abubakar Malami: Court Adjourns Telecom Firm’s $2 Billion Tax Suit Until 2020
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Christianity Nigeria Has 'Agbero' Leaders, 80% Of Nigerian Churches Fake -Cleric
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Senate Orders Minister Out Of Meeting, Summons Fashola
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Court Sentences Teenager To Death By Hanging
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Science Humans First Appeared In Botswana, Not Tanzania - Study
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Local Government Councillor Arrested For N11 Million Fraud
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Men Like Dele Momodu By Olorunfemi Adeyeye
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Policeman Kills Self, Wife In Lagos
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Food Five Containers Of Rotten Fish, Food, Found In Lagos, Residents Lament Offensive Odour
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
United States of America Trump Impeachment: American Congress To Set Ground Rules
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Travel Make Arik Air National Carrier, AMCON Tells Government
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS N30,000 Salary: Labour Unions Disagree With Governors Over New Minimum Wage
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Shoot Enugu Bank Manager In Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama's Hometown
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Soccer Players, Coaching Staff Of Southampton To Donate Wages After 9-0 Hammering By Leicester
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad