EXCLUSIVE: EFCC Questions Ondo Poly Officials Over Misappropriation Of Funds

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has invited some officials of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Owo, Ondo State, over alleged financial impropriety, SaharaReporters can exclusively report.

The officials are being invited over an alleged misappropriating of N68m from the treasury of the state-owned polytechnic.

Among those invited for questioning are the Chairman, Governing Board of the school, Mr Banji Alabi; Rector, Gani Ogundahunsi; Deputy Rector (Academic), Olorunwa Lawson, among others.

It was gathered that the officials were invited for questioning by the EFCC at its Ibadan zonal office in Oyo State.

Our correspondent learnt that the operatives of the anti-graft agency had stormed the school penultimate week for a discreet investigation following a petition against the institution’s principal officers.

Recall that some lecturers in the school under the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics had accused the management of the institution of allegedly diverting and using some illegal means to misappropriate the school’s fund into private purse.

SaharaReporters learnt that some of the invited officials have been quizzed over their involvement in the financial mismanagement and fraud.

Sources at the EFCC told SaharaReporters on Tuesday that there are some documents linking the school’s officials to the alleged financial misappropriation.

A source said, “It's true some of the institution’s top officials have been invited following a petition against them over the allegation of financial misappropriation.

“In the petition, the management of the school was alleged to have approved the purchase of vehicles for some principal officers at an exorbitant price just to squander the school’s funds. There are holes in some of the accounts we investigated.

“We have commenced investigations into the matter and that is why we are inviting them for questioning.”

Though none of the institution’s management staff were willing to confirm the invitation, sources within the school disclosed that there are fears among top officials of the polytechnic over the matter.

It was learnt that some senior officials of the institution had begun evading the school to avoid arrest by EFCC operatives.

A senior lecturer in the school, who spoke with SaharaReporters on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the invitation of the officials by the EFCC.

“I'm aware the EFCC invited officials of the school for interrogation but I cannot confirm which of them has honoured the invite.

“But I am sure that of Engr. Lawson, I know he was visited and must have honoured the EFCC's invite alongside the administrative officer inside the Office of the Governing Board Chairman and the Director of Procurement, Mr Gbenga Jinadu.”

Spokesperson for the institution, Samuel Ojo, could not be reached when contacted by our correspondent.