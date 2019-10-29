Gunmen Shoot Enugu Bank Manager In Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama's Hometown

It was gathered that the bank manager was attacked on Sunday around Isigwu Road while going to Oma-Eke, off Eke-Egede Road.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 29, 2019

 

Gunmen in Enugu State have shot and injured two people including a bank manager.

The attacks took place at Eke, the hometown of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

The incident happened on Monday in Udi Local Government Area (LGA) of Enugu State.

The second victim, a middle-aged woman, it was gathered, was attacked almost at the same location in the early hours of Monday.

A source told The Nation that the banker was heading for his country home in his car at Oma Eke when the gunmen attacked him.

“On sighting the gunmen, he attempted to escape, but they shot him. We thank God that he survived as he was rushed to a hospital,” the source said.

The police in Enugu confirmed the two attacks.

The police spokesperson in the state, Ebere Amaraizu, said, "We don’t know the identity of the gunmen yet but the good thing is that the two victims survived the attacks. They are responding to treatment in the hospital. There was no death (recorded)."

