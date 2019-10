Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai

The Nigerian Army has described news of a planned military action in November as fake.

Information had circulated on the social media in form of an infograph detailing government's plan for a military operation tagged "Operation Positive Identification".

The infograph advised citizens to carry proper identification to avoid being targeted by the rumoured planned operations.

In a post on Twitter on Tuesday, the army dispelled the photo and information as "fake".