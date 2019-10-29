Presidential Committee Tackles Critics Of PMB’s Saudi, UK Trips



The Presidential Support Committee has described as diversionary criticisms trailing President Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to the United Kingdom enroute Saudi Arabia.

The President is currently attending the Economic Forum of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



Condemnation had trailed the official disclosure that Buhari would travel to the UK on a private visit after his official trip to Saudi Arabia, with reports quoting interest groups and politicians from the opposition camp as saying he was abdicating his official responsibilities.

PSC in a statement by its Director of Communications and Strategic Planning, Mallam Gidado Ibrahim, on Tuesday faulted critics of the President’s diplomatic shuttles, maintaining that the trips do not have adverse effect on governance in the country.



The committee said it is becoming glaring that the opposition, as alternative government, is bereft of constructive ideas to contribute to the nation’s development, and to cover up for the deficiencies it has resorted to distorting facts and realities on ground.



The statement read, "We are aware that similar trips to the UK in the past had stirred animated discussions about the state of the President’s health but the latest announcement by the Presidency did not indicate that the planned trip to the UK is on health grounds.

"The President is entitled to rest. The opposition should stop spreading fake news and making inciting remarks."

The PSC further said it amounts to crying wolf where there is none for the opposition to claim that Buhari’s trip to the UK amounts to absconding from home instead of tackling the rising insecurity and other challenges in the country.

