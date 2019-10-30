34 Per cent Of African Economies Still Informal

This is according to figures cited from the International Monetary Fund in a report by Proshare on Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 30, 2019

International Monetary Fund The Wire

 

About 34 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product in Sub-Saharan African economies are made up of informal activities. 

This is according to figures cited from the International Monetary Fund in a report by Proshare on Wednesday.

The report notes that informality in economic activities globally are dropping but more work is still needed. 

The major challenge for policy makers however, is the difficulty of capturing these transactions. 

This, the report notes, makes it hard to estimate what percentage of value is added to the entire economy by these shadow trades.

“People and companies engaged in the informal economy usually operate on a small scale. 

"This means there are no official statistics on the informal or shadow economy as it's sometimes called, so economists need to estimate its size,” the report notes. 

It is not just African policy makers that have it all to do to capture more of the economic activities in their domain the publication notes. 

This is also a problem in the Caribbean as well as the region that spans South and Central America.

“The regions with the highest share of informality during 2010-17 are sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America and the Caribbean both at 34 per cent of GDP. 

"This compares with 9 per cent of GDP for North America. 

"In the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the informal sector is equivalent to nearly 15 per cent of GDP.” 

In what is a generally held view, economies where most of its activities are uncaptured, are seen as those with poverty, low productivity, slow growth and high unemployment.

Analysts at Proshare do not call for that aspect of living to be eradicated completely though. 

It instead suggests further ease in carrying out business activities and better access to financial services.

These are steps the Central Bank of Nigeria say they have been executing. 

In its 2018 financial Stability Report, the bank said it had reduced financial exclusion in the Nigerian economy from 41 per cent in 2016 to 36.80 per cent. 

The World Bank recognised Nigeria’s efforts in making credit more available to citizens, by scoring it 15th globally, above Germany and Ireland – a rating some experts are skeptical about.

Proshare also disclosed in its report that the International Monetary Fund will in its seventh statistical forum, focus on measuring the informal economy. 

It also added that the summit will x-ray the use of technologies such as night lights from satellites to measure the size of informal activities across the globe.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Full Details Of TSA: Dino Melaye Misleads Nigerian Senate On N25 Billion Claim
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Economy IMF Director Arrives In Abuja For 4 Day Visit To Nigeria
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Opinion The Fall of the Naira: Our Come-to-Jesus and Come-to-Allah Moment! By Abiodun Ladepo
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News Buhari, In Beijing, Tells Pipeline Vandals To Expect The Boko Haram Treatment
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News Buhari Bows To IMF Pressure, To Devalue Naira 290 To Dollar
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Okey Ndibe Nigeria’s Savaged Poor By Okey Ndibe
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Simi Is In Trouble - Victor Uwaifo
Entertainment Victor Uwaifo: Why I Sued Simi For N50 Million Damages
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Oil Chevron Quitting Nigeria To Focus On Shale Back Home
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Oil Dangote Won’t Build Oil Pipelines For Refinery -Report
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku's Appeal
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Celebrity Davido Arrests Girls Who Accused Him of Impregnating Them
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Atiku Vs Buhari: Tension As Supreme Court Ends Proceedings, To Reconvene Soon
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Says Rumour Of November Operation 'Fake'
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Energy UN Appoints Nigerian As Special Representative For Sustainable Energy for All
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Money Ecobank, Obat Oil Battle Over Abuja Hotel
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International Max 737 Crashes: US Senator Accuses Boeing Of Designing Flying Coffins
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption How Money Was Paid From Government Account Into Fraudulent Account –EFCC Witness
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Why We're Spending N10 Million Instead Of N300 Million On Kogi November 16 Elections -INEC
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad