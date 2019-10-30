Again, Court Fails To Grant Detained Journalist, Agba Jalingo, Bail, Trial Adjourned To November 5

Justice Simon Amobeda gave the ruling after hearing arguments from counsels of both parties in the case as she once again refused to grant the bail prayer of the journalist.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 30, 2019

 

The Federal High Court in Cross River State has adjourned hearing on the trial of journalist and rights activist, Agba Jalingo, until November 5 and 6, 2019 for continuation.

Justice Simon Amobeda gave the ruling after hearing arguments from counsels of both parties in the case as she once again refused to grant the bail prayer of the journalist.

Counsel to the prosecution, Dennis Tarhemba, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, had asked the court to adjourn after Jalingo took his plea.

Lead counsel to the defendant, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, however, opposed the prosecution’s application and prayed the court to grant Jalingo bail.

After rising twice on the matter, Justice Amobeda granted the prayer of the prosecution for adjournment and dismissed the prayer for bail by the defense.

In his ruling, Justice Amobeda said that the letter of the prosecution to the court informing it of his appearance at the Court of Appeal was dispensed of due to his appearance.

He held that the prosecution had not unduly asked for adjournment.

On the prayer for bail, the court ruled that “the authorities cited by the defense counsel existed before the administration of criminal justice act was signed into law”. 

Justice Amobeda added that the circumstances surrounding Jalingo’s case do not warrant the granting of bail.

He said, “The adjournment suffered were partly contributed to by the defense and that by provision of the law, the number of adjournments requested for has not been exceeded."

Jalingo is facing charges bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony and attempt to topple the Cross River State Government.

He was arrested after publishing an article exposing how Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River approved and diverted N500m meant for Cross River Micro-finance Bank.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Simi Is In Trouble - Victor Uwaifo
Entertainment Victor Uwaifo: Why I Sued Simi For N50 Million Damages
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Refuses Ex-Benue Governor Suswam’s Request In N3.1 Billion Corruption Trial
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal EFCC Arraigns Native Doctor In Court For ‘Juju’ Scam
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Court Sentences Teenager To Death By Hanging
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Throws Out Case Against Four #RevolutionNow Protesters In Ogun State
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
ACTIVISM We Voted For Change But It Backfired On Us, Says Agba Jalingo’s Wife
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Oil Chevron Quitting Nigeria To Focus On Shale Back Home
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Simi Is In Trouble - Victor Uwaifo
Entertainment Victor Uwaifo: Why I Sued Simi For N50 Million Damages
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Oil Dangote Won’t Build Oil Pipelines For Refinery -Report
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Celebrity Davido Arrests Girls Who Accused Him of Impregnating Them
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Says Rumour Of November Operation 'Fake'
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Redeploys Nine Generals, Approves New Postings
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Energy UN Appoints Nigerian As Special Representative For Sustainable Energy for All
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption How Money Was Paid From Government Account Into Fraudulent Account –EFCC Witness
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Ambode Vs Lagos Assembly: Embattled Ex-governor Challenges Lawmakers Over 820 Buses Probe
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Refuses Ex-Benue Governor Suswam’s Request In N3.1 Billion Corruption Trial
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal EFCC Arraigns Native Doctor In Court For ‘Juju’ Scam
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections Why We're Spending N10 Million Instead Of N300 Million On Kogi November 16 Elections -INEC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad