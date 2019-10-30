Again, Court Fails To Grant Detained Journalist, Agba Jalingo, Bail, Trial Adjourned To November 5

The Federal High Court in Cross River State has adjourned hearing on the trial of journalist and rights activist, Agba Jalingo, until November 5 and 6, 2019 for continuation.

Justice Simon Amobeda gave the ruling after hearing arguments from counsels of both parties in the case as she once again refused to grant the bail prayer of the journalist.

Counsel to the prosecution, Dennis Tarhemba, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, had asked the court to adjourn after Jalingo took his plea.

Lead counsel to the defendant, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, however, opposed the prosecution’s application and prayed the court to grant Jalingo bail.

After rising twice on the matter, Justice Amobeda granted the prayer of the prosecution for adjournment and dismissed the prayer for bail by the defense.

In his ruling, Justice Amobeda said that the letter of the prosecution to the court informing it of his appearance at the Court of Appeal was dispensed of due to his appearance.

He held that the prosecution had not unduly asked for adjournment.

On the prayer for bail, the court ruled that “the authorities cited by the defense counsel existed before the administration of criminal justice act was signed into law”.

Justice Amobeda added that the circumstances surrounding Jalingo’s case do not warrant the granting of bail.

He said, “The adjournment suffered were partly contributed to by the defense and that by provision of the law, the number of adjournments requested for has not been exceeded."

Jalingo is facing charges bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony and attempt to topple the Cross River State Government.

He was arrested after publishing an article exposing how Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River approved and diverted N500m meant for Cross River Micro-finance Bank.