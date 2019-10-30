AIB Commences Investigation Into Engine Failure Of Bristow Helicopter

Pilot of the helicopter Sikorsky 92 had declared emergency when one of its two engines failed in the air. As at the time of the incident, the helicopter had 13 persons onboard.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 30, 2019

Businesstoday

 

The Accident Investigation Bureau said it has commenced full investigation into an incident involving one of Bristow Helicopter’s aircraft.

Pilot of the helicopter Sikorsky 92 had declared emergency when one of its two engines failed in the air. 

As at the time of the incident, the helicopter had 13 persons onboard.

The incident occurred last Friday in Port Harcourt Airport when the helicopter declared emergency in an offshore platform.

A statement by the General Manager, Public Affairs, AIB, Mr Tunji Oketunbi, said that there was no fatality.

He explained that information gathered so far by AIB indicated that the pilot contacted the Air Traffic Control and that declaring aircraft was cleared left Base Runway 22 for expeditious landing and landed safely.

Oketunbi hinted that AIB's team of safety investigators from its regional office in Enugu had commenced investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, Bristow Helicopter told journalists in Lagos that its crew followed established aircraft procedure in line with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority approved Operations Manual Part B Checklist, which is to reduce the engine to idle power on the helicopter as a precautionary measure following a warning in the cockpit.

Bristow said, “The aircraft was inbound to land at the Port Harcourt Nigerian Airforce Base from an offshore location with 11 passengers on board. 

“The incident occurred in the Port Harcourt Control Zone with approximately four nautical miles (nm) to land. The aircraft landed safely and taxied to the hangar without incident.

“Bristow is working with the respective authorities leading the investigation into the incident.”

SaharaReporters, New York

