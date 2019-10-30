Bayelsa Federal Polytechnic Staff Protest Non-payment Of Salaries



Senior Staff of the Federal Polytechnic of Oil and Gas, Ekowe in Bayelsa State have protested the non-payment of two months' salary.

They also lamented being paid only 80 percent of their salaries since 2014.

They noted that despite the approval of N200 million out of the over N497 million by the Presidential Initiative for Continuous Audit to capture 16 out of the outstanding number of months, they had yet to receive any payments especially for the months of September and October this year.



Chairman of SSANIP in the institution, Charles Willabo, said workers were going through difficult times.

A national trustee of the association, Godwin Ikhide, who represented the National President, Philip Ogusipe, called on the relevant authorities to ensure that workers were not shortchanged.

The protesters said previous resolutions relating to reversal of query letters to union officials, recall of sacked workers, reinstatement of the former deputy registrar and others had yet to be implemented.

