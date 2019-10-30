Bayelsa Federal Polytechnic Staff Protest Non-payment Of Salaries

They also lamented being paid only 80 percent of their salaries since 2014.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 30, 2019


Senior Staff of the Federal Polytechnic of Oil and Gas, Ekowe in Bayelsa State have protested the non-payment of two months' salary.

They also lamented being paid only 80 percent of their salaries since 2014.

They noted that despite the approval of N200 million out of the over N497 million by the Presidential Initiative for Continuous Audit to capture 16 out of the outstanding number of months, they had yet to receive any payments especially for the months of September and October this year.

Chairman of SSANIP in the institution, Charles Willabo, said workers were going through difficult times.

A national trustee of the association, Godwin Ikhide, who represented the National President, Philip Ogusipe, called on the relevant authorities to ensure that workers were not shortchanged.

The protesters said previous resolutions relating to reversal of query letters to union officials, recall of sacked workers, reinstatement of the former deputy registrar and others had yet to be implemented.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Offa Poly Lecturer Remanded In Ilorin Prison Over Employment Scam
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS N30,000 Salary: Labour Unions Disagree With Governors Over New Minimum Wage
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption UNILAG’s Admission Racket: Officials Accused Of Selling Admission To Unqualified Applicants
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Peaceful Student Protests Rock Akwa Ibom State University Over ‘Oppressive Administration’
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Education Do Not Denigrate Office Of Vice-Chancellor, CVC Advises Federal Government
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Education Primary School Girl Sues Fayose, Demands Right To Free Education
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Oil Chevron Quitting Nigeria To Focus On Shale Back Home
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Says Rumour Of November Operation 'Fake'
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Celebrity Davido Arrests Girls Who Accused Him of Impregnating Them
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Redeploys Nine Generals, Approves New Postings
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Energy UN Appoints Nigerian As Special Representative For Sustainable Energy for All
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption How Money Was Paid From Government Account Into Fraudulent Account –EFCC Witness
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Legal EFCC Arraigns Native Doctor In Court For ‘Juju’ Scam
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Oil Dangote Won’t Build Oil Pipelines For Refinery -Report
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Catholic Priest Kidnapped In Enugu
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Ambode Vs Lagos Assembly: Embattled Ex-governor Challenges Lawmakers Over 820 Buses Probe
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Presidential Committee Tackles Critics Of PMB’s Saudi, UK Trips
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME How We Paid Our Girls' Kidnappers Ransom Twice -Parents Of Kaduna Schoolgirls
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad