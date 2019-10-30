BREAKING: Twitter Places Ban On Political Adverts

“ We’ve made the decision to stop all political advertising on Twitter globally. We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought."

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 30, 2019

 

Social media platform, Twitter, has placed a ban on political adverts, saying “political message should be earned not bought”. 

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Chief Executive Officer of the platform, Jack Dorsey, said that the decision was made not to check the increasing velocity, sophistication and overwhelming scale of deep fakes.

The statement reads, “ We’ve made the decision to stop all political advertising on Twitter globally. 

"We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought. Why? A few reasons. 

"A political message earns reach when people decide to follow an account or retweet. 

"Paying for reach removes that decision, forcing highly optimised and targeted political messages on people. 

"We believe this decision should not be compromised by money.

"While Internet advertising is incredibly powerful and very effective for commercial advertisers, that power brings significant risks to politics where it can be used to influence votes to affect the lives of millions.

"Internet political ads present entirely new challenges to civic discourse: machine learning-based optimisation of messaging and micro-targeting, unchecked misleading information, and deep fakes all at increasing velocity, sophistication, and overwhelming scale.

"These challenges will affect all Internet communication, not just political ads. 

"Best to focus our efforts on the root problems, without the additional burden and complexity taking money brings. Trying to fix both means fixing neither well, and harms our credibility." 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku's Appeal
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku Vs Buhari: Tension As Supreme Court Ends Proceedings, To Reconvene Soon
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Today Democracy Was Nailed In A Coffin, Says Atiku After Supreme Court Verdict
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Ijaw Youth Council Calls Cor Akpabio’s Immediate Sack As Minister
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Throws Out Case Against Four #RevolutionNow Protesters In Ogun State
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International Max 737 Crashes: US Senator Accuses Boeing Of Designing Flying Coffins
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku's Appeal
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Simi Is In Trouble - Victor Uwaifo
Entertainment Victor Uwaifo: Why I Sued Simi For N50 Million Damages
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Oil Dangote Won’t Build Oil Pipelines For Refinery -Report
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku Vs Buhari: Tension As Supreme Court Ends Proceedings, To Reconvene Soon
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Today Democracy Was Nailed In A Coffin, Says Atiku After Supreme Court Verdict
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Ijaw Youth Council Calls Cor Akpabio’s Immediate Sack As Minister
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Oil Chevron Quitting Nigeria To Focus On Shale Back Home
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Throws Out Case Against Four #RevolutionNow Protesters In Ogun State
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Says Rumour Of November Operation 'Fake'
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Celebrity Davido Arrests Girls Who Accused Him of Impregnating Them
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights We Have Evidence Nigerian Government Shot, Killed Shiites With Automatic Firearms -Amnesty International
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Money Ecobank, Obat Oil Battle Over Abuja Hotel
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad