Court Sentences Internet Fraudster To Seven Years Imprisonment For Forgery

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had arraigned Lamorin before Justice O.A Taiwo on eight counts of fraudulent document and forgery.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 30, 2019

 

The Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, has convicted one Oluseyi Momoh Lamorin and sentenced him to seven years imprisonment.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had arraigned Lamorin before Justice O.A Taiwo on eight counts of fraudulent document and forgery.

On Wednesday, the EFCC said, "Today, October 30, 2019 the commission secured the conviction of one Oluseyi Momoh Lamorin, an Internet fraudster, before Justice O.A Taiwo of a Special Offences Court, sitting in Ikeja, Lagos."

The anti-graft agency said the convict was arrested following intelligence from the British High Commission in 2018.

"The convict was arrested following intelligence received by the commission from the British Deputy High Commissioner on the activities of some fraudsters and was arraigned subsequently on September 25, 2018 on eight counts of possession of fraudulent documents and forgery."
 

SaharaReporters, New York

Corruption Alleged Bunkering: Court Orders EFCC To Produce Retired Naval Officer
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
