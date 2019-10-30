Customs Earns N4.99bn Revenue From Lagos Airport In One Month

The command said that the figure exceeded its monthly revenue target, adding that it also exceeded that of September 2018 collection of N3.976, 291,655bn with N1,015,356,250bn.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 30, 2019

 

The Nigeria Customs Service, Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, Command, has generated N4,991,674,90bn revenue in September 2019.

Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr Ephraim Haruna, said the feat was achievable because of the strategies put in place by the new Customs Area Comptroller, Mrs Elizabeth Oyama, who took charge of the command on August 21, 2019.

According to Haruna, some of the strategies put in place by the new commandant included but not limited to repositioning of manpower, regular stakeholder engagement resulting in increased compliance, regular meetings with principal officers, open-door policy and capacity building.

Others are removal of bottlenecks by decentralising the clearing process resulting in trade facilitation and regular consultations with her bosses at the Zonal Office and headquarters in Abuja.

In the area of anti–smuggling activities, the command made impressive seizures for the month of September 2019 with duty paid value of N12.6m.

These seizures according to him, included drones of different makes, walkie-talkie radios, military armoured vests and several others.

He reiterated that drones were not allowed into the country without End-User-Certificate for security reasons.

While commending the level of stakeholders’ compliance, Oyama charged them to continue in their truthful declarations to enable seamless clearance of consignments.

Commending the officers and men of the command for their stellar performances during the period, the CAC encouraged them to be disciplined in the discharge of their duties.

