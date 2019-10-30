INEC: EFCC, ICPC Will Keep An Eye On Cash Movement In Kogi, Bayelsa Elections

Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, while speaking during the quarterly consultative meeting with political parties in Abuja on Tuesday, said the commission sought the help of the two organisations to curb vote-buying and other electoral offences.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 30, 2019

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission has employed the services of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission to monitor the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, while speaking during the quarterly consultative meeting with political parties in Abuja on Tuesday, said the commission sought the help of the two organisations to curb vote-buying and other electoral offences. 

He said: “The tradition of the commission if for the chairman of INEC and the inspector general of police to address stakeholders a few days to the election, but this time around we decided to break with tradition, over a month to election in the two states, I personally visited Yenagoa and Lokoja and addressed the stakeholders and visited some local government areas.

“We plan to have more engagements. On the 7th of November, the IGP and I will be in Bayelsa to address the stakeholders. We’ll repeat the same thing in Lokoja on the 11th of November. Our objective is to speak early and loudly enough to all stakeholders on the necessity for peaceful conducts during campaigns, election day activities, to collation of results, declaration of winners and the aftermath.

“Electioneering campaigns have already begun, the appeal of the commission, once again, to political parties is to speak to your candidates and supporters and to advise them against hate speech, inciting statements, physical attacks on opponents, destruction of each other’s’ campaign materials and other sundry violations of the Electoral Act.

“Of course, voter harassment, voter intimidation, including vote buying at polling units, constitutes violations of the Electoral Act. Prohibition of the use of mobile phones by voters in the voting cubicles is still in force. We are going to deepen our collaboration with the EFCC and the ICPC in this respect. They will keep an eye on the movement of cash during electioneering campaigns and on election day.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Why We're Spending N10 Million Instead Of N300 Million On Kogi November 16 Elections -INEC
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections JUST IN: INEC Card Readers Reject Dogara, El-Rufai
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Elections Dino Melaye Vs Smart Adeyemi: INEC Fixes November 16 For Rerun Of Kogi West Senatorial Election
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 'He Has Begged For Forgiveness' — Obasanjo Endorses Atiku For 2019
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Boko Haram Stop Playing Politics With Soldiers' Lives, Group Warns PDP
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Elections Atiku Jets Out Of Nigeria After Finally Getting US Visa
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Nigerian Army Redeploys Nine Generals, Approves New Postings
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Oil Chevron Quitting Nigeria To Focus On Shale Back Home
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Says Rumour Of November Operation 'Fake'
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Celebrity Davido Arrests Girls Who Accused Him of Impregnating Them
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption How Money Was Paid From Government Account Into Fraudulent Account –EFCC Witness
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Energy UN Appoints Nigerian As Special Representative For Sustainable Energy for All
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal EFCC Arraigns Native Doctor In Court For ‘Juju’ Scam
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Presidential Committee Tackles Critics Of PMB’s Saudi, UK Trips
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Business Dangote Flour Mill Shares Suspended On Floor Of Stock Exchange Ahead Of Takeover
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption HEDA Conducts ‘Klepto Tour’ Of Asset Forfeited By Ex-governor Of Katsina State, Shema
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Catholic Priest Kidnapped In Enugu
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Senate Orders Minister Out Of Meeting, Summons Fashola
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad