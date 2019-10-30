Internet Fraud Suspect Begs For Plea Bargain

A 24-year-old Internet fraud suspect, Babatunde Muhammad Bashir, has asked for a plea bargain at the Kwara State High Court informed the court.

Bashir is being prosecuted by the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission before Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of the same court on four counts of Internet fraud.

The defendant had on October 8, 2019 pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges brought against him by the EFCC.

In related development, the EFCC has secured the conviction of one Salisu Kabiru Abdulsalam over an alleged of fraud of N752,000.

The anti-graft agency in a post on their official Facebook page on Wednesday said, “The convict sometime in October 2018 allegedly approached the complainant with a proposition to supply a total of 11 tons and 580kg of waste paper carton to Nixin Paper Mill Nigeria Limited, Ibadan, on his behalf with the understanding that he will receive payment and remit same to the supplier.

“After the supply, the defendant received the sum of N752,000 from Nixin Paper Mill Nigeria Limited but only remitted the sum of N50, 000 to the complainant and diverted the balance to personal use.”

Also, the commission on Wednesday arraigned Usman Umar Usman a.k.a Babangida Ishaq Ibrahim, Yason Sajo Musa and Babayo Abdullahi Dukku, before Justice N.I. Afolabi of the Federal High Court, Gombe, Gombe State, on six-count charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretence.

“The case was reported to the commission on August 29, 2018 by one Magaji Doho & Associates, for and on behalf of Muhammad Magaji Dojo against the defendant and Deed Registrar and M.D Jalam Properties and Investment Limited.” the anti-graft agency added in the post.