Internet Fraud Suspect Begs For Plea Bargain

Bashir is being prosecuted by the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission before Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of the same court on four counts of Internet fraud.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 30, 2019

 

A 24-year-old Internet fraud suspect, Babatunde Muhammad Bashir, has asked for a plea bargain at the Kwara State High Court informed the court.

Bashir is being prosecuted by the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission before Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of the same court on four counts of Internet fraud. 

The defendant had on October 8, 2019 pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges brought against him by the EFCC.

In related development, the EFCC has secured the conviction of one Salisu Kabiru Abdulsalam over an alleged of fraud of N752,000.

The anti-graft agency in a post on their official Facebook page on Wednesday said, “The convict sometime in October 2018 allegedly approached the complainant with a proposition to supply a total of 11 tons and 580kg of waste paper carton to Nixin Paper Mill Nigeria Limited, Ibadan, on his behalf with the understanding that he will receive payment and remit same to the supplier. 

“After the supply, the defendant received the sum of N752,000 from Nixin Paper Mill Nigeria Limited but only remitted the sum of N50, 000 to the complainant and diverted the balance to personal use.”

Also, the commission on Wednesday arraigned Usman Umar Usman a.k.a Babangida Ishaq Ibrahim, Yason Sajo Musa and Babayo Abdullahi Dukku, before Justice N.I. Afolabi of the Federal High Court, Gombe, Gombe State, on six-count charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretence. 

“The case was reported to the commission on August 29, 2018 by one Magaji Doho & Associates, for and on behalf of Muhammad Magaji Dojo against the defendant and Deed Registrar and M.D Jalam Properties and Investment Limited.” the anti-graft agency added in the post. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption How Money Was Paid From Government Account Into Fraudulent Account –EFCC Witness
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Court Refuses Ex-Benue Governor Suswam’s Request In N3.1 Billion Corruption Trial
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption HEDA Conducts ‘Klepto Tour’ Of Asset Forfeited By Ex-governor Of Katsina State, Shema
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Alleged Bunkering: Court Orders EFCC To Produce Retired Naval Officer
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Mompha: EFCC Arrests Lebanese Associate In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Court Orders Temporary Forfeiture Of Saraki's Properties To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Simi Is In Trouble - Victor Uwaifo
Entertainment Victor Uwaifo: Why I Sued Simi For N50 Million Damages
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Oil Chevron Quitting Nigeria To Focus On Shale Back Home
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Oil Dangote Won’t Build Oil Pipelines For Refinery -Report
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku's Appeal
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Celebrity Davido Arrests Girls Who Accused Him of Impregnating Them
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Atiku Vs Buhari: Tension As Supreme Court Ends Proceedings, To Reconvene Soon
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Says Rumour Of November Operation 'Fake'
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Energy UN Appoints Nigerian As Special Representative For Sustainable Energy for All
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Money Ecobank, Obat Oil Battle Over Abuja Hotel
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International Max 737 Crashes: US Senator Accuses Boeing Of Designing Flying Coffins
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption How Money Was Paid From Government Account Into Fraudulent Account –EFCC Witness
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Why We're Spending N10 Million Instead Of N300 Million On Kogi November 16 Elections -INEC
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad