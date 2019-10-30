JUST IN: Today Democracy Was Nailed In A Coffin, Says Atiku After Supreme Court Verdict

Former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, has described the verdict of the Supreme Court in the election petition tribunal as the death of democracy.



Atiku vented his frustration with the ruling in a series of posts on Twitter on Wednesday.



The Supreme Court panel led by Chief Justice of Nigeria, Mohammed Tanko, had earlier thrown out an appeal challenging the election results.



Reacting to the decision, Abubakar said, "It is said that the Supreme Court is not final because it is infallible, but that it is infallible because it is final.



"While I believe that only God is infallible everywhere and only Nigerians are infallible in our democracy, I must accept that the judicial route I chose to take as a Democrat has come to a conclusion.



"Whether justice was done, is left to the Nigerian people to decide. As a democrat, I fought a good fight for the Nigerian people. I will keep on fighting for Nigeria and for democracy and also for justice.



"I thank all Nigerians who have stayed the course since the commencement of trial in the petition on the February 23 presidential election.



"The judgment is part of democratic challenges we must face as a nation.



"The Nigerian judiciary, just like every estate of our realm, has been sabotaged and undermined by an overreaching and dictatorial cabal, who have undone almost all the democratic progress the @OfficialPDPNig and its administrations nurtured for 16 years up until 2015.



"Can Nigeria continue like this? Recently, former United States Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, averred that Nigeria had rolled back the democratic gains she made in 2015.



"When democracy is rolled back, the economy, the society and the judiciary will not be far behind.

"Today, the nail has been put on the coffin and the gains we collectively made since 1999 are evaporating and a requiem is at hand.



"In a democracy, you need a strong judiciary, a free press and an impartial electoral umpire. Nigeria has none of those three elements as at today.



"One man, one woman, one youth, one vote, should be the only way to make gains in a democracy. And when that is thwarted, the clock starts to tick.

"To those who think they have broken my spirit, I am sorry to disappoint you. I am too focused on Nigeria to think about myself. I gave up that luxury 20 years ago. The question is not if I am broken. The question is if Nigeria is whole?



"This is not a time for too many words. It will suffice for me to remind Nigeria of this - we are an independent nation and we are the architects of our fate. If we do not build a free Nigeria, we may end up destroying her and God forbid that that should be the case.



"I was a democrat, I am a democrat, and I will always continue to be a democrat. May God bless Nigeria."

