Nigeria's Revenue-generating Agencies Don't Remit Funds -Senate President Accuses MDAs

Ahmad Lawan

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has revealed that most revenue-generating

agencies in Nigeria have failed to remit their funds to the treasury

of the federal government.



Lawan revealed this while speaking at the third convocation and award

ceremony of the University of Benin/National Institute for Legislative

and Democratic Studies (UNIBEN/NILDS) Postgraduate Programme in Abuja.



Lawan lamented the act asserting that the 9th Assembly would ensure

that the laws of the country is implemented and not shoved aside.



He added that the national assembly would begin to investigate and

trace the funds.



He said: “The target of 29 October to end budget defence remains.

Every subcommittee must ensure that ministries, departments, and

agencies (MDAs) defend their budget.



“It’s not just about passing the budget and signing it. We will ensure

that the budget passed is implemented. Nigeria gathered a lot of

revenue but most of the revenue-generating agencies do not remit the

money.”



Speaking of the relationship between the legislature and the

executive, Lawan described it as cordial and one based on mutual

respect as he also said that the legislature would not cease to

perform its oversight function.



“Our relationship with the executive is cordial and based on mutual

respect. We will continue with the open NASS so that people that elect

us will know what we are doing.



“Our oversight function will change. We won’t have rancour with the

executive. The relationship has been excellent,” Lawan said.

