Nigeria's Revenue-generating Agencies Don't Remit Funds -Senate President Accuses MDAs

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 30, 2019

Ahmad Lawan

 

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has revealed that most revenue-generating
agencies in Nigeria have failed to remit their funds to the treasury
of the federal government.

Lawan revealed this while speaking at the third convocation and award
ceremony of the University of Benin/National Institute for Legislative
and Democratic Studies (UNIBEN/NILDS) Postgraduate Programme in Abuja.

Lawan lamented the act asserting that the 9th Assembly would ensure
that the laws of the country is implemented and not shoved aside.

He added that the national assembly would begin to investigate and
trace the funds.

He said: “The target of 29 October to end budget defence remains.
Every subcommittee must ensure that ministries, departments, and
agencies (MDAs) defend their budget.

“It’s not just about passing the budget and signing it. We will ensure
that the budget passed is implemented. Nigeria gathered a lot of
revenue but most of the revenue-generating agencies do not remit the
money.”

Speaking of the relationship between the legislature and the
executive, Lawan described it as cordial and one based on mutual
respect as he also said that the legislature would not cease to
perform its oversight function.

“Our relationship with the executive is cordial and based on mutual
respect. We will continue with the open NASS so that people that elect
us will know what we are doing.

 “Our oversight function will change. We won’t have rancour with the
executive. The relationship has been excellent,” Lawan said.
 

 
SaharaReporters, New York

