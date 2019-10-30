Open Justice Initiative Petitions SGF Boss Mustapha To Probe ALGON Leadership Tussle

Boss Mustapha

The Open Justice Initiative has appealed to Boss Mustapha, Secretary

to the Government of the Federation, to investigate the leadership

tussle in the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria.



Donald Ayibiowu, OJI's Executive Director, made the appeal in a

petition addressed to the SGF and made available to newsmen on Tuesday

in Abuja.



In the petition was titled, ‘Complaint Against Alleged Abuse,

Misrepresentation, and Impersonation in Association of Local

Governments of Nigeria; Request for Inquiries and Appropriate Action',

the group said, "We write to draw your attention to the prevailing

constitutional imbroglio on the presidency and leadership of ALGON,

and seek your further action to stem the situation."



According to the group, the election of Alabi Kolade as ALGON's

president was a violation of the association's constitution,

especially since he was not its member as revealed after the election.



Kolade`s purported election, the petition noted, was contrary to the

Supreme Court's judgment in AG Lagos State Vs. AG Federation (2004)

Electronic Law Pavilion.



"The election of Alabi Kolade as President of ALGON clearly became an

uncouth violation of the sacrosanct provisions of ALGON Constitution,

particularly sections 4, 5, 14 and 15," said the petition.



According to the petition, the section restricted membership and

eligibility to vote and be voted into such offices as national

president and deputy national president of ALGON to permanent members.



The petition noted that permanent members, according to ALGON's

constitution, consist of chairmen, vice-chairmen, and councillors in

the 774 local government councils.



"However, shortly after his election and sequel to public and

stakeholders’ scrutiny, members became aware that Kolade is not a

chairman of any of the local government councils as stated in the

amended 1999 Constitution before he was erroneously appointed as

president," the petition explained.



"We hereby request your inquiry into this matter with a view to

setting the records straight and sending the right signal to all

relevant government agencies," said the petition.



OJI said its interest to intervene in the matter was borne out of the

group's commitment to promoting advocacy on justice sector reforms and

justice to all.