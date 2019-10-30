Police Bust Illegal Hospital, Arrest 'Doctor' In Adamawa

The illegal hospital, located in Modire, a remote suburb of the capital city in Yola South, initially started as a patent medicine store.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 30, 2019


A fake medical doctor, Gambo, has been arrested for operating an illegal hospital in Adamawa state.

The illegal hospital, located in Modire, a remote suburb of the capital city in Yola South, initially started as a patent medicine store. 

Its proprietor later rented an uncompleted building and began treating sick persons.

However, luck ran out on him when some residents of the area, began to fault his treatment regimes and reported him to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID), leading to Gambo's arrest.

Gambo said he did not have more than a secondary school education.

He however insisted that he had acquired the skill to administer medication through apprenticeship at an undisclosed pharmaceutical store.

As of the time the police raided the hospital, he was treating a female patient for an undisclosed ailment. 

Also, blood specimen was found in what looked like a makeshift laboratory.

The hospital has been sealed but residents expressed concerns Gambo might be left off the hook and go back to his illicit clinic.

Police spokesman in Adamawa, Suleiman Nguroje, said "I have not not been briefed on anything like that" when contacted.
 

