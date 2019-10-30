UK To Hold General Elections December 12 After MP's Vote

The United Kingdom has voted to go to the polls on December 12 after MPs backed Boris Johnson's call for an election following months of Brexit deadlock.



By a margin of 438 votes to 20, the House of Commons approved legislation paving the way for the first December election since 1923, the BBC reports.



The bill is still to be approved by the Lords but could become law by the end of the week.



If that happens, there will be a five-week campaign up to polling day.



The Prime Minister has said the public must be "given a choice" over the future of Brexit and the country.