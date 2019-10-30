Why We're Spending N10 Million Instead Of N300 Million On Kogi November 16 Elections -INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission says it has saved over

N290 million for combining the Kogi West Senatorial District and the

governorship elections to hold on November 16.



The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stated this at the

commission’s quarterly consultative meeting with political parties in

Abuja, on Tuesday.



According to Yakubu, the senatorial election would now cost less than

N10 million instead of the N300 million, if conducted as a standalone

election.



He explained: "In the case of Kogi West, it is a whole senatorial

district that the election petitions tribunal and the Court of Appeal

had nullified the election conducted on February 23 and ordered INEC

to conduct a rerun.



"By coincidence, the judgment of the appeal court came very close to

the governorship election. So the commission decided to combine the

election with that of Kogi West Senatorial district.



"As a standalone election, the senatorial district election in seven

local government areas of the state would have cost the nation over

N300 million.



"We have to get ad hoc staff, make arrangements for transportation,

accreditation of observers and also the cost on the part of the

political parties and others."



The INEC chair added, "But because we are combining the election with

that of the governorship, it is going to cost the nation less than N10

million, instead of over N300 million.



"So, the commission decided to combine the two elections in order to

save cost and for convenience."



Yakubu also pointed out that the Brass I state constituency election,

holding in six polling units in Bayelsa, would also be conducted on

the same day with the governorship election.



He said INEC already made arrangements for the elections.



Yakubu appealed to political parties to advise their candidates and

supporters to shun hate speech, inciting statements, violent attacks

on opponents, destruction of electoral materials and other violations

of the Electoral Act.

