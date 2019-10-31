Buhari Begs Saudi Aramco To Come Invest In Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry

The President and his entourage made the request at the future Investment Initiative in the Asian country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 31, 2019

 

Less than a week after making an appeal to Russia-based Lukoil to bring its expertise and funding into the entire facet of Nigeria’s fossil fuel industry, President Muhammadu Buhari has made a similar plea to Saudi Arabia’s Aramco.

The President and his entourage made the request at the future Investment Initiative in the Asian country.

Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said, “Nigerian officials are ready to collaborate with you, they will identify their priorities and invite you for a meeting in the country so that you can go round to inspect the refineries and other oil facilities.”

Shehu disclosed that President Buhari directed some of his ministers and head of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation to work with the Saudis to expedite modalities for the investment. 

Buhari has since August made landings at investment summits in Japan, Russia and Saudi Arabia.

The mantra has been for investors in these countries to come make more money in Nigeria and help build its sickly infrastructure as well.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics JUST IN: Today Democracy Was Nailed In A Coffin, Says Atiku After Supreme Court Verdict
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Lawmaker 'Breaks Record', Appoints 36 Aides
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku's Appeal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigerian Governors Secretly Forming State Security Outfits –Gani Adams
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Vs Obasanjo Foreign Trips: Twitter Users Debate
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Bad Roads Pitch APC Against PDP
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics JUST IN: Today Democracy Was Nailed In A Coffin, Says Atiku After Supreme Court Verdict
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Scandal REVEALED: NFF 2nd VP Masterminded Backdoor Inclusion Of DSS DG’s Son Into Nigeria’s U-17 Squad To Stop Corruption Case Against Him
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Lawmaker 'Breaks Record', Appoints 36 Aides
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku's Appeal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Mobolaji Johnson, Lagos First Military Governor, Dies At 83
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Simi Is In Trouble - Victor Uwaifo
Entertainment Victor Uwaifo: Why I Sued Simi For N50 Million Damages
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Alleged Bunkering: Court Orders EFCC To Produce Retired Naval Officer
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Food Many Foreign Rice Are Expired And Re-bagged, Says Customs
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Governors Secretly Forming State Security Outfits –Gani Adams
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Sentences Internet Fraudster To Seven Years Imprisonment For Forgery
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Murder Of Samuel Odion: Two FRSC Operatives Remanded In Prison Custody
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Internet Fraud Suspect Begs For Plea Bargain
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad