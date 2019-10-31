Buhari Begs Saudi Aramco To Come Invest In Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry

Less than a week after making an appeal to Russia-based Lukoil to bring its expertise and funding into the entire facet of Nigeria’s fossil fuel industry, President Muhammadu Buhari has made a similar plea to Saudi Arabia’s Aramco.

The President and his entourage made the request at the future Investment Initiative in the Asian country.

Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said, “Nigerian officials are ready to collaborate with you, they will identify their priorities and invite you for a meeting in the country so that you can go round to inspect the refineries and other oil facilities.”

Shehu disclosed that President Buhari directed some of his ministers and head of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation to work with the Saudis to expedite modalities for the investment.

Today, Thursday, October 31, 2019, President @MBuhari met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on the margins of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in Riyadh. #PMBinSaudiArabia #FIIKSA #FII2019 pic.twitter.com/BZcXvZJBeH — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) October 31, 2019

Buhari has since August made landings at investment summits in Japan, Russia and Saudi Arabia.

The mantra has been for investors in these countries to come make more money in Nigeria and help build its sickly infrastructure as well.