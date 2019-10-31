Ex-Katsina State Governor, Shema, Denies Owning Any Apartment In Kano

Former Katsina State Governor Ibrahim Shehu

Ex-governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema, has denied having any asset to his name in Kano State.

Shema, who has been enmeshed in a corruption case since 2017, said this in reaction to the recent ‘Klepto Tour’ conducted by the Human and Environmental Development Agenda to houses claimed to be owned by him.

In a statement by Head of Ibrahim Shehu Shema Media Team, Oluwabusola Olawale, it was also stated that while no asset belonging to Shema has been forfeited to the government, the ex-governor had no asset in Kano.

The statement reads partly, “While we are not ready to join issues with the fictitious and discredited organisation called HEDA, we will like to state categorically that no asset belonging to Shema has finally been forfeited to the government, all cases are pending before the court of competent jurisdiction where Shema is fully prepared to defend his legitimately acquired and duly declared assets.

“To further confirm that HEDA was doing the bidding of those who are still being intimidated by the achievements of Shema while he was in office as governor, HEDA tagged asset that doesn't belong to Shema to his name.

“We are stating it categorically for the benefit of the innocent public that Shema has no asset in Kano as claimed by HEDA.”

Justice Gabriel Kolawole of the Federal High Court in Abuja, had on November 1, 2017, ordered the temporary forfeiture of 13 properties belonging to Shema in different states across the country.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in a 22-count charge of corruption and financial crimes, had asked the court to temporarily forfeit the assets pending conclusion of investigation.

SaharaReporters had in a report recounted how HEDA and some anti-corruption team visited some properties forfeited to the Nigerian Government in Kano and Rivers states.

The team visited properties belonging to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, Shema and top individuals indicted in corruption charges.

Properties linked to Alison-Madueke was visited in Rivers State while another property linked to Shema in Kano State was also visited.

Shema is being accused of alleged misappropriation of the N10.8bn belonging to the state chapter of ALGON between 2007 and 2015.