EXCLUSIVE: Boko Haram Planning To Attack Ondo State -Security Sources

*Banks, market targeted *Plots to kidnap, rob on Owo-Benin, Auga-Ayere roads

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 31, 2019


By November 1 (tomorrow) Boko Haram elements are expected to launch a violent robbery operation in Owo town, Ondo State, multiple internal security sources have told SaharaReporters.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is from Owo in Owo Local Council Area of the state. 

There also planned to attack other places in the state.

A top security source stated that the terrorists needed to carry out the attacks to raise funds for their terrorist activities.

"The Boko Haram elements are currently somewhere between Kogi and Ondo. They have concluded plans to launch an armed robbery attack on Owo town on November 1, 2019. It's the state governor's local council area," the source told SaharaReporters.

"But there are other planned attacks," another source disclosed.

"We have gathered intelligence that these Boko Haram insurgents want to raise more money to execute their terrorist projects."

The source told SaharaReporters that some commercial banks in the state were the target.

"That's a fact: if they carried out the planned attacks, their focus would be the commercial banks and that's going to happen any moment from now," the security agent said.

Another source confirmed that certain roads in the state had been marked out for kidnapping too.

He said, "The Boko Haram insurgents planned to kidnap people, carjack along major routes like Owo-Benin axis, Isua Ikare, and Auga-Ayere roads."

It was not clear at the moment if the state government and the police were aware of the security threat and planned attacks.

Details later.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics JUST IN: Today Democracy Was Nailed In A Coffin, Says Atiku After Supreme Court Verdict
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Scandal REVEALED: NFF 2nd VP Masterminded Backdoor Inclusion Of DSS DG’s Son Into Nigeria’s U-17 Squad To Stop Corruption Case Against Him
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Lawmaker 'Breaks Record', Appoints 36 Aides
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku's Appeal
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Simi Is In Trouble - Victor Uwaifo
Entertainment Victor Uwaifo: Why I Sued Simi For N50 Million Damages
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Alleged Bunkering: Court Orders EFCC To Produce Retired Naval Officer
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics JUST IN: Today Democracy Was Nailed In A Coffin, Says Atiku After Supreme Court Verdict
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Scandal REVEALED: NFF 2nd VP Masterminded Backdoor Inclusion Of DSS DG’s Son Into Nigeria’s U-17 Squad To Stop Corruption Case Against Him
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Lawmaker 'Breaks Record', Appoints 36 Aides
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku's Appeal
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News Mobolaji Johnson, Lagos First Military Governor, Dies At 83
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Simi Is In Trouble - Victor Uwaifo
Entertainment Victor Uwaifo: Why I Sued Simi For N50 Million Damages
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Alleged Bunkering: Court Orders EFCC To Produce Retired Naval Officer
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Food Many Foreign Rice Are Expired And Re-bagged, Says Customs
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Governors Secretly Forming State Security Outfits –Gani Adams
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Sentences Internet Fraudster To Seven Years Imprisonment For Forgery
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Murder Of Samuel Odion: Two FRSC Operatives Remanded In Prison Custody
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Internet Fraud Suspect Begs For Plea Bargain
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad