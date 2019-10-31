EXCLUSIVE: Boko Haram Planning To Attack Ondo State -Security Sources



By November 1 (tomorrow) Boko Haram elements are expected to launch a violent robbery operation in Owo town, Ondo State, multiple internal security sources have told SaharaReporters.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is from Owo in Owo Local Council Area of the state.



There also planned to attack other places in the state.

A top security source stated that the terrorists needed to carry out the attacks to raise funds for their terrorist activities.

"The Boko Haram elements are currently somewhere between Kogi and Ondo. They have concluded plans to launch an armed robbery attack on Owo town on November 1, 2019. It's the state governor's local council area," the source told SaharaReporters.

"But there are other planned attacks," another source disclosed.

"We have gathered intelligence that these Boko Haram insurgents want to raise more money to execute their terrorist projects."

The source told SaharaReporters that some commercial banks in the state were the target.

"That's a fact: if they carried out the planned attacks, their focus would be the commercial banks and that's going to happen any moment from now," the security agent said.

Another source confirmed that certain roads in the state had been marked out for kidnapping too.

He said, "The Boko Haram insurgents planned to kidnap people, carjack along major routes like Owo-Benin axis, Isua Ikare, and Auga-Ayere roads."

It was not clear at the moment if the state government and the police were aware of the security threat and planned attacks.

Details later.

