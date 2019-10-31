Lawmaker Urges NEMA To Intervene In Flood-Ravaged Communities In Bayelsa

In a letter addressed to the Director-General of NEMA, Mustapha Yunusa Maihaja, Sunny-Goli pointed out that about 20 communities in Oluasiri, Okoroma and Akassa clans have been ravaged by this year's flood.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 31, 2019

NEMA rescue operation from previous flooding in Nigeria

 

Lawmaker representing Brass-Nembe Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Israel Sunny-Goli, has officially applied to the National Emergency Management Agency to urgently send relief materials to flood-affected communities in the area.

The letter reads in part, “I write to notify you that about 20 coastal communities in my constituency have been submerged by this year's devastating flood.

“Consequently, most residents have been dislodged from their homes and are also facing the attendant socio-economic effects of the displacement.

“Some of the affected communities are Isere Ama, Fikoru Ama, Alagoa Ama, Otuma Ama, Tengele Ama, Ben Ama, Ijaw Kiri, Etuke Kiri, Kari Kiri, Amieseikiri, Wenike Kiri, Dumoebikuma Ama and Monibo Kiri all in Oluasiri Clan of Nembe Local Government Area.”

The lawmaker equally urged members of his constituency to remain calm and wait for NEMA and other federal government support.

 

