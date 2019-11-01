Anambra Restricts Movement Of Petrol Trucks After Tanker Explosion

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 01, 2019

 

To guard against another deadly tanker explosion, the Anambra State Government has restricted the time, which trucks laden with petroleum products can move in the state.

Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment in the state, Mr Don Adinuba, made the announcement in a statement on Friday.

Adinuba said, “With effect from Saturday, November 2, 2019, such vehicles can be allowed to move within Anambra State from only 8pm to 5am.

“The restriction is to enable agencies like the Anambra State Fire Service, the Nigeria Police Force, the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Civil Defence the Anambra Traffic Management Agency and indeed all other law enforcement and safety agencies to respond effectively and in good time to emergencies created by such accidents which sometimes result in conflagrations, as was the case in Onitsha on October 16, 2019, when a tanker loaded with petroleum product fell on the Enugu-Onitsha Highway and caused a fire that spread up to Ochanga Market through the open drainage.”

According to Adinuba, security agencies are to “religiously enforce” the restriction order on the movement of trucks carrying petroleum products in the state.

