Boko Haram: After SaharaReporters Story, Initial Denial, Police On Red Alert In Ondo

The Nigeria Police Force says it has begun 24-hour surveillance in Ondo State following SaharaReporters' exclusive report that Boko Haram terrorists planned to attack, rob banks and kidnap people in the state.



The police had earlier denied knowledge of any intelligence report on the planned attacks but reliable sources in the Department of State Services confirmed to SaharaReporters that the police were adequately informed.



In fact, top officers in the DSS accused the police of leaking on social media platforms the intelligence report sent them on October 29.



This morning, the spokesman for the police in Ondo State, Femi Joseph, told SaharaReporters that he was not aware of any intelligence report on Boko Haram.



Minutes late, however, in a volte-face, he issued a statement, making veiled references to the planned attacks by the terrorists.



The statement, "The Ondo State Police Command hereby reassures the general public especially the banking community across the state that adequate security has been put in place to protect their lives and property throughout the 'ember' months and beyond.



"The banking community and other financial institutions are enjoined to go about their normal businesses as our men have been put on red alert to prevent any act of criminality anywhere in the state.



"The people of the state are also advised to be conscious of events around them and quickly alert the police should they suspect or observe anything strange or unusual.



"We have emplaced 24-hour surveillance on all financial institutions and other public utilities across the state.



"Citizens should not exercise any form of anxiety or apprehension as the police are on top of the security situation in the state."



Meanwhile, unsuccessful efforts were made to contact Jimoh Dojumo, the Senior Special Assistant to the Ondo State Governor on Security Matters, to confirm if the government was aware of the security threat to the state.



Dojumo did not pick calls made to his telephone line.



However, a source in the Government House said, "I don't know if the government is aware but I know there was a meeting between some of the heads of the security agencies a few weeks ago in the state.



"I know issues of how they can tighten security in border towns of the state were parts of their discussion at the meeting.



"You know since the governor hasn't been around in the state some things have been left in dark for some us who are privy to certain information like the one you are asking me."