Currency Couterfeiter Bags Two Years For N1.4m Fraud

“Muzakkir was convicted on two separate charges of a one-count amended charge each of cheating and counterfeiting in currency, contrary to Section 320 of the Penal Code Law and punishable under Section 322 of the same law.” the post read.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 01, 2019

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Sokoto Zonal Office, has secured the conviction of one Muhammad Muzakkir (a.k.a Mai Bakin Gyale) before Justice Kabiru I. Ahmed of the Sokoto State High Court.

The anti-graft agency said in a post on its official Facebook page on Thursday. 

Similarly, the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the EFCC assured scores of investors of Bluekey Investment Club across the Niger Delta of diligent investigations.

This was also disclosed in a post on its Facebook page on Thursday. 

It said, “The protesters converged at the entrance of the Zonal office and carried placards bearing different inscriptions. 

“One of the protesters, Leo Ativie, appealed to the EFCC to refund investors money locked in Bluekey's accounts, stressing that the investors are innocent Nigerians."

SaharaReporters, New York

