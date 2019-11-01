Drop Charges Against Journalists, Criminal Defamation A Colonial Relic -US-based CPJ

The United States Of America-based Committee to Protect Journalists

has urged Nigerian authorities to drop all charges against two

journalists in Delta state, Joe Ogbodu and Prince Amour Udemude.



CPJ also urged the authorities to reform Nigeria’s penal code to

ensure that journalism is not criminalized.



Ogbodu, Managing Editor of the BigPen online newspaper and Udemude,

are standing trial at the Magistrate's Court 5 Asaba, for a story

regarding Nigeria's former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Alexander

Ogomudia (retd) and Sam Ogrih concerning their alleged roles in a

crisis rocking Uzere community, Isoko South local government area of

the state.



Reacting to the journalists' trial on four counts of criminal

defamation and one count of disturbing the peace, CPJ Africa Programme

Coordinator, Angela Quintal, said in a statement, "Criminal defamation

is an arcane vestige of Nigeria’s colonial era. Laws that criminalize

the press have no place in a modern society that aims to respect press

freedom.



"Nigerian authorities should drop the charges against journalists Joe

Ogbodu and Prince Amour Udemude and allow them to continue their work

without fear of imprisonment."



The statement added, "Ogbodu told CPJ that police asked him to come in

for questioning on October 23 and was held for six hours and officers

tried, unsuccessfully, to make him state that the report was false.



"Udemude told CPJ that he was arrested at his home in Asaba, on

October 22 and was taken to the Delta State Police Command, where he

was forced to write a statement dictated by an investigation officer,

Theresa Okpor, who threatened him with prolonged questioning and

detention if he did not write what was dictated.



"Udemude said he was held at the station for 11 hours before being

released on bail without charge and asked to return the following day

and (in) the detention he was forced to take off all his clothes,

except his underwear."



The CPJ noted further, "That when he returned on October 23, he was

questioned on allegations related to a retired Nigerian army general,

Alexander Ogomudia, who was also mentioned in the report. He said

police released him 10 hours after he arrived at 8 am and asked him to

return the following day when he and Ogbodu were arraigned.



"When contacted by phone, Okpor declined to comment and directed CPJ

to the state police public relations officer. The Delta State police

commissioner, Adeleke Adeyinka, told CPJ that criminal defamation was

within the law. Adeyinka declined to comment on the allegation that

Okpor forced Udemude to write a statement."



The CPJ contacted Ogrih but he declined to comment on the issue, while

calls and a message sent to Ogomudia, went unanswered.