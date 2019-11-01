EFCC Boss, Magu, Refuses To Answer Question On Petition Against Tinubu

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported that the EFCC had deliberately snubbed acting on the complaint with the petition currently “lying fallow” at the office of the anti-graft agency.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 01, 2019

 

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has failed to respond when asked about a petition calling for investigation into two bullion vans seen entering the Ikoyi, Lagos, house of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, on the eve of the 2019 presidential election.

Magu, who was addressing journalists on the high rate of corruption in the country and the involvement of youths in Internet fraud, was asked for an update on the petition submitted by rights activist, Deji Adeyanju.

Refusing to answer the question, Magu said, “You want me to talk about a petition here? Next question please.”

The source, who disclosed that the petition is "just hanging somewhere", added that there is no effort or desire by the leadership of the commission to consider the petition for its merit or lack of it at the moment.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

