Falana To Buhari: Nigerian Army Not Empowered To Take Over Police Duties

Falana said the planned operation violated his right and that of other Nigerians to liberty, “as encapsulated in Section 35 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as Amended and Article 6 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, (Cap A10) Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004".

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 01, 2019

Femi Falana (SAN)

A human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has asked a federal high court
sitting in Lagos to stop the Nigerian Army's 'Operation Postive
Identification'.

The planned nationwide operation is scheduled to start today (November
1) and end on  December 23, requiring people in Nigeria to carry with
them a form of identification.

Falana said the planned operation violated his right and that of other
Nigerians to liberty, “as encapsulated in Section 35 of the
Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as Amended and
Article 6 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights
(Ratification and Enforcement) Act, (Cap A10) Laws of the Federation
of Nigeria, 2004".

He said, "There is no insurrection in every part of the country which
the Nigerian police cannot contain to warrant the deployment of armed
troops all over the country from November 1, 2019, to December 23,
2019.

"Neither the constitution nor the Armed Forces Act Cap A20 LFN, 2004
has empowered the Nigerian Army to arrest any citizen who is not
subject to service law.

"The first respondent (the Nigerian Army) under the leadership of the
second respondent is not empowered to take over police duties and the
president and commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces lacks the power
to deploy members of the armed forces in the maintenance of internal
security in any part of the country by virtue of Section 217 (a) (b)
and (c) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Close Your Minds To Having Fat Bank Accounts If You Want To Be A Judge, SERAP Tells NJC Members
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Bad Roads: Lawyers Protest, Issue 14-Day Ultimatum To Buhari Regime
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Simi Is In Trouble - Victor Uwaifo
Entertainment Victor Uwaifo: Why I Sued Simi For N50 Million Damages
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Nigerian Senate Summons Army Chief Buratai Over 'Operation Positive Identification'
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Alleged Bunkering: Court Orders EFCC To Produce Retired Naval Officer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Murder Of Samuel Odion: Two FRSC Operatives Remanded In Prison Custody
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Nigerian Lawmaker 'Breaks Record', Appoints 36 Aides
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Travel Tragedy As Vehicle Crushes Motorcyclists To Death In Abuja
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Mompha, Lebanese Associate’s Arrests, Landmark Achievement –Magu
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption JUST IN: Mothers Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ Now Forming Association –Magu
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Aregbesola Condemns Dehumanisation In Prisons, Commends Soyombo For Undercover Investigation
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Vs Obasanjo Foreign Trips: Twitter Users Debate
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Oil Buhari Begs Saudi Aramco To Come Invest In Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
International We Have Evidence NSO Group Behind Hack Discovered In May – WhatsApp
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Today Democracy Was Nailed In A Coffin, Says Atiku After Supreme Court Verdict
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Close Your Minds To Having Fat Bank Accounts If You Want To Be A Judge, SERAP Tells NJC Members
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Bad Roads: Lawyers Protest, Issue 14-Day Ultimatum To Buhari Regime
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News Mobolaji Johnson, Lagos First Military Governor, Dies At 83
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad