Falana To Buhari: Nigerian Army Not Empowered To Take Over Police Duties

Femi Falana (SAN)

A human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has asked a federal high court

sitting in Lagos to stop the Nigerian Army's 'Operation Postive

Identification'.



The planned nationwide operation is scheduled to start today (November

1) and end on December 23, requiring people in Nigeria to carry with

them a form of identification.



Falana said the planned operation violated his right and that of other

Nigerians to liberty, “as encapsulated in Section 35 of the

Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as Amended and

Article 6 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights

(Ratification and Enforcement) Act, (Cap A10) Laws of the Federation

of Nigeria, 2004".



He said, "There is no insurrection in every part of the country which

the Nigerian police cannot contain to warrant the deployment of armed

troops all over the country from November 1, 2019, to December 23,

2019.



"Neither the constitution nor the Armed Forces Act Cap A20 LFN, 2004

has empowered the Nigerian Army to arrest any citizen who is not

subject to service law.



"The first respondent (the Nigerian Army) under the leadership of the

second respondent is not empowered to take over police duties and the

president and commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces lacks the power

to deploy members of the armed forces in the maintenance of internal

security in any part of the country by virtue of Section 217 (a) (b)

and (c) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended."