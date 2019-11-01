Four Corps Members Get Extension In Ondo

Four members of the National Youth Service Corps of the 2018 Batch "C" (Stream 11) have gotten their service year extended in Ondo State.

Coordinator of NYSC in Ondo State, Grace Akpabio, made the disclosure during her farewell message to discharge the 2018 stream of the corps.

Mrs Akpabio explained that the "recalcitrant corps members" did not measure up to required standard at their various places of primary assignment.

She also revealed that another set of 14 corps members were dealt with for absconding from the service in Ondo State.

According to her, the corps members were recommended for re-mobilisation subject to approval of the Directorate Headquarters of the NYSC in Abuja.

Speaking further, Akpabio disclosed that a total of 1313 corps members received their certificates of national service in the state.

She added that out of the figure, three corps members were given state awards, stressing that 15 also collected commendation certificates.

While tasking the corps members to be independent and earn the respect of the society, the NYSC also asked them to all use the training acquired during their service to advance the cause of the society.

Akpabio said, “I want you to face tomorrow with zeal and determination to succeed in whatever capacity you may choose to make a decent living.

“Tap the several opportunities that abound in the country and become the next generation of entrepreneurs and successful business moguls.

“Your participation in Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development training and other empowerment programmes should be a launch pad for you to tell the world that investment on you has never been a fluke.”



