Four Corps Members Get Extension In Ondo

Mrs Akpabio explained that the "recalcitrant corps members" did not measure up to required standard at their various places of primary assignment.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 01, 2019

 

Four members of the National Youth Service Corps of the 2018 Batch "C" (Stream 11) have gotten their service year extended in Ondo State.

Coordinator of NYSC in Ondo State, Grace Akpabio, made the disclosure during her farewell message to discharge the 2018 stream of the corps.

Mrs Akpabio explained that the "recalcitrant corps members" did not measure up to required standard at their various places of primary assignment.

She also revealed that another set of 14 corps members were dealt with for absconding from the service in Ondo State.

According to her, the corps members were recommended for re-mobilisation subject to approval of the Directorate Headquarters of the NYSC in Abuja.

Speaking further, Akpabio disclosed that a total of 1313 corps members received their certificates of national service in the state.

She added that out of the figure, three corps members were given state awards, stressing that 15 also collected commendation certificates.

While tasking the corps members to be independent and earn the respect of the society, the NYSC also asked them to all use the training acquired during their service to advance the cause of the society.

Akpabio said, “I want you to face tomorrow with zeal and determination to succeed in whatever capacity you may choose to make a decent living.

“Tap the several opportunities that abound in the country and become the next generation of entrepreneurs and successful business moguls.

“Your participation in Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development training and other empowerment programmes should be a launch pad for you to tell the world that investment on you has never been a fluke.”


 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

The True Story Of "Joromi"
Arts Simi Vs Victor Uwaifo: The True Story Of 'Joromi'
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
United States of America US Congress Formalizes Impeachment Proceedings Against Trump
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education FUNAAB Students Attacked By Armed Robbers Again
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Mompha, Lebanese Associate’s Arrests, Landmark Achievement –Magu
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption JUST IN: Mothers Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ Now Forming Association –Magu
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Falilat Olatunji For Stealing 4-Month-old Baby
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

The True Story Of "Joromi"
Arts Simi Vs Victor Uwaifo: The True Story Of 'Joromi'
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
United States of America US Congress Formalizes Impeachment Proceedings Against Trump
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education FUNAAB Students Attacked By Armed Robbers Again
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Mompha, Lebanese Associate’s Arrests, Landmark Achievement –Magu
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption JUST IN: Mothers Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ Now Forming Association –Magu
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Falilat Olatunji For Stealing 4-Month-old Baby
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Falana To Buhari: Nigerian Army Not Empowered To Take Over Police Duties
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Corps Members' Allowance Tied To New Minimum Wage -NYSC Director General
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Lagos Rehab Centre: 12 Inmates Rescued In Church, Pastor Arrested
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive How Policemen Sabotaged DSS Intelligence Report On Boko Haram -DSS Sources
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Close Your Minds To Having Fat Bank Accounts If You Want To Be A Judge, SERAP Tells NJC Members
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Economy Hong Kong Headed For Worse Recession In Decades
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad