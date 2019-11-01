FUNAAB Students Attacked By Armed Robbers Again

Confirming the incident, a student, who asked not to be named, told our correspondent that the hoodlums attacked their hostel around the Kofesu area of Abeokuta at around 9:00pm.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 01, 2019


An hostel accommodating students of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State, came under attack by armed robbers on Thursday night, SaharaReporters can confirm. 

He said, “I don’t know what to do again. Actually, I heard about the robbery around 9:00pm. The one for today was surprising."

It was gathered that the same house that was robbed and also raided by men of the Special Anit-Robbery Squad, was the target this time around as well.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

