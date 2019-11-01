Hong Kong Headed For Worse Recession In Decades

"The downside risk to the forecast is significant. If the political unrest prolongs beyond this year, I would expect next year's GDP to contract as well."

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 01, 2019

The Guardian

 

Following months of several protests in Hong Kong, the hopes of the
country having a good economy is about to be dashed as the country is
about to be hit with the worse recession in decades.

American news outfit, CNN, in a news report on Thursday reported that
the economy shrank by 3.2% in the last three months when compared to
the previous quarter.

CNN quoted a government spokesperson as saying that Hong Kong’s
economic growth had been on an upward trend since last year despite a
slowing global economy and US-China trade tensions, but "the situation
showed an abrupt deterioration recently due to the severe impacts of
the local social incidents".

Tommy Wu, a Hong Kong-based economist with Oxford analyzed what the
recession would do to the economy of the country known as the
beautiful African beauty festival.

"The downside risk to the forecast is significant. If the political
unrest prolongs beyond this year, I would expect next year's GDP to
contract as well.

"Mass demonstrations have decimated the city's tourism industry.
Visitor numbers plunged 37% year on year for the third quarter.

"Hotels are on average only two-thirds full, a drop of 28% compared to
the same period a year earlier. InterContinental Hotels Group said in
an earnings report earlier this month that revenue per room in Greater
China fell 36% last quarter, citing "ongoing unrest in Hong Kong," Wu
said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International We Have Evidence NSO Group Behind Hack Discovered In May – WhatsApp
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: International Organizations Welcome Nigeria Lifting Ban On Mercy Corps, Action Against Hunger
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections REVEALED: Atiku Only Got ‘Temporary Waiver From Corruption Ban’ To Visit US
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Twitter Places Ban On Political Adverts
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Buhari Meets French President As France Promises Military Support
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
International Buhari Applauds British, Swiss Support For Recovery And Repatriation Of Nigeria’s Stolen Funds
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Nigerian Lawmaker 'Breaks Record', Appoints 36 Aides
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Travel Tragedy As Vehicle Crushes Motorcyclists To Death In Abuja
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Mompha, Lebanese Associate’s Arrests, Landmark Achievement –Magu
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption JUST IN: Mothers Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ Now Forming Association –Magu
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Aregbesola Condemns Dehumanisation In Prisons, Commends Soyombo For Undercover Investigation
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Vs Obasanjo Foreign Trips: Twitter Users Debate
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Oil Buhari Begs Saudi Aramco To Come Invest In Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
International We Have Evidence NSO Group Behind Hack Discovered In May – WhatsApp
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Today Democracy Was Nailed In A Coffin, Says Atiku After Supreme Court Verdict
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Close Your Minds To Having Fat Bank Accounts If You Want To Be A Judge, SERAP Tells NJC Members
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Bad Roads: Lawyers Protest, Issue 14-Day Ultimatum To Buhari Regime
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News Mobolaji Johnson, Lagos First Military Governor, Dies At 83
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad