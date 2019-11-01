Hong Kong Headed For Worse Recession In Decades

Following months of several protests in Hong Kong, the hopes of the

country having a good economy is about to be dashed as the country is

about to be hit with the worse recession in decades.



American news outfit, CNN, in a news report on Thursday reported that

the economy shrank by 3.2% in the last three months when compared to

the previous quarter.



CNN quoted a government spokesperson as saying that Hong Kong’s

economic growth had been on an upward trend since last year despite a

slowing global economy and US-China trade tensions, but "the situation

showed an abrupt deterioration recently due to the severe impacts of

the local social incidents".



Tommy Wu, a Hong Kong-based economist with Oxford analyzed what the

recession would do to the economy of the country known as the

recession would do to the economy of the country.



"The downside risk to the forecast is significant. If the political

unrest prolongs beyond this year, I would expect next year's GDP to

contract as well.



"Mass demonstrations have decimated the city's tourism industry.

Visitor numbers plunged 37% year on year for the third quarter.



"Hotels are on average only two-thirds full, a drop of 28% compared to

the same period a year earlier. InterContinental Hotels Group said in

an earnings report earlier this month that revenue per room in Greater

China fell 36% last quarter, citing "ongoing unrest in Hong Kong," Wu

said.