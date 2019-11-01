Hong Kong Headed For Worse Recession In Decades

Following months of several protests in Hong Kong, the hopes of the
country having a good economy is about to be dashed as the country is
about to be hit with the worse recession in decades.
American news outfit, CNN, in a news report on Thursday reported that
the economy shrank by 3.2% in the last three months when compared to
the previous quarter.
CNN quoted a government spokesperson as saying that Hong Kong’s
economic growth had been on an upward trend since last year despite a
slowing global economy and US-China trade tensions, but "the situation
showed an abrupt deterioration recently due to the severe impacts of
the local social incidents".
Tommy Wu, a Hong Kong-based economist with Oxford analyzed what the
recession would do to the economy of the country known as the
"The downside risk to the forecast is significant. If the political
unrest prolongs beyond this year, I would expect next year's GDP to
contract as well.
"Mass demonstrations have decimated the city's tourism industry.
Visitor numbers plunged 37% year on year for the third quarter.
"Hotels are on average only two-thirds full, a drop of 28% compared to
the same period a year earlier. InterContinental Hotels Group said in
an earnings report earlier this month that revenue per room in Greater
China fell 36% last quarter, citing "ongoing unrest in Hong Kong," Wu
said.