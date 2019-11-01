Lagos Rehab Centre: 12 Inmates Rescued In Church, Pastor Arrested

The Lagos State Police Command says it has rescued 12 inmates and arrested a pastor, Joesph Ojo, who was allegedly using his church for rehabilitation activities.



According to Daily Trust, Ojo was arrested following a tip-off by Samuel Adam, the president of a non-government organization, Eagle Crime Awareness and Prevention Initiative.



The spokesman for the police in Lagos, Bala Elkana, said, "We have rescued 12 victims so far. They are 15 victims in number, but three couldn’t move when we got there. We are bringing the remaining three. Some of them were chained. We have commenced an investigation."

