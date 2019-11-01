Lagos Rehab Centre: 12 Inmates Rescued In Church, Pastor Arrested

Ojo was arrested following a tip-off by Samuel Adam, the president of a non-government organization, Eagle Crime Awareness and Prevention Initiative.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 01, 2019

 

The Lagos State Police Command says it has rescued 12 inmates and arrested a pastor, Joesph Ojo, who was allegedly using his church for rehabilitation activities.

According to Daily Trust, Ojo was arrested following a tip-off by Samuel Adam, the president of a non-government organization, Eagle Crime Awareness and Prevention Initiative.

The spokesman for the police in Lagos, Bala Elkana, said, "We have rescued 12 victims so far. They are 15 victims in number, but three couldn’t move when we got there. We are bringing the remaining three. Some of them were chained. We have commenced an investigation."
 

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Nigerians Condemn Police, Others Over Sexual Harassment
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Falilat Olatunji For Stealing 4-Month-old Baby
0 Comments
21 Minutes Ago
CRIME Murder Of Samuel Odion: Two FRSC Operatives Remanded In Prison Custody
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Catholic Priest Kidnapped In Enugu
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Court Sentences Internet Fraudster To Seven Years Imprisonment For Forgery
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police, Shell confirm Kidnap of Staff Along Rivers Road
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Nigerian Lawmaker 'Breaks Record', Appoints 36 Aides
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Travel Tragedy As Vehicle Crushes Motorcyclists To Death In Abuja
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Mompha, Lebanese Associate’s Arrests, Landmark Achievement –Magu
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption JUST IN: Mothers Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ Now Forming Association –Magu
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Aregbesola Condemns Dehumanisation In Prisons, Commends Soyombo For Undercover Investigation
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Vs Obasanjo Foreign Trips: Twitter Users Debate
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Oil Buhari Begs Saudi Aramco To Come Invest In Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
International We Have Evidence NSO Group Behind Hack Discovered In May – WhatsApp
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Today Democracy Was Nailed In A Coffin, Says Atiku After Supreme Court Verdict
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Close Your Minds To Having Fat Bank Accounts If You Want To Be A Judge, SERAP Tells NJC Members
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Bad Roads: Lawyers Protest, Issue 14-Day Ultimatum To Buhari Regime
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News Mobolaji Johnson, Lagos First Military Governor, Dies At 83
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad