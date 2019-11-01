Nigerian Students Pray Not To Rain In Gombe Because Of Leaking Roofs

"In fact, there is a negative impact on learning and without a conducive learning condition, pupils cannot learn very well. We were provided with teaching aids by the Presidential North East Committee initiative but we can’t use them when it is raining."

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 01, 2019

A building at the school with the roof begging for repair Punchng

 

Students of Government Science Secondary School, Kaltungo in southern Gombe State say they fear for their life and safety whenever it rains before the dilapidated classrooms they study in.

The principal of the school, Aliyu Waziri, in an interview with Punch said, “Our staff room, hostels, and classes are in need of attention. The structures are not conducive to learning.

"In fact, there is a negative impact on learning and without a conducive learning condition, pupils cannot learn very well. We were provided with teaching aids by the Presidential North East Committee initiative but we can’t use them when it is raining.

"We have to shut down so that pupils can go back to their hostels. There is no fence, the school is very porous."

A student at the school who spoke with the newspaper said: “We usually hope and pray that it doesn’t rain. Some of our better classrooms without leaking roofs have been converted to hostels but they are just a few for our population."
 

 
