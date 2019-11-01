Police Arrest Falilat Olatunji For Stealing 4-Month-old Baby

According to the police, Olatunji allegedly stole the baby from a room at Iyana-Kajola, Mile 2, Abeokuta.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 01, 2019

 

A middle-aged woman, Falilat Olatunji, has been arrested by the Ogun
State Police Command for stealing a four-month-old baby boy, to cover
up her fake pregnancy.

She was arrested on Wednesday by the Ogun State Police Command.

According to the police, Olatunji allegedly stole the baby from a room
at Iyana-Kajola, Mile 2, Abeokuta.

Police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the
incident in a statement on Thursday.

The statement said the mother of the stolen baby had reported to the
police about her missing baby.

“Upon the report, the DPO, Sabo Ilupeju Division, CSP Alhasan
AbdulAzeez, mobilized his detectives to the scene and commenced a
full-scale investigation into the case.

“Their efforts yielded positive results when the suspect was sighted
at Ilewo-Orile with the baby and she was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect, who resides at No. 23 Jawando Street,
Ayobo, Lagos, confessed to stealing the baby but claimed that she only
wanted to use him to deceive her husband, whom she had earlier
informed that she got pregnant for, as the product of the pregnancy.

“Investigation further revealed that the suspect had once lived with
someone in the same house with the parents of the baby and that she
was present during the naming,” the police statement added.

The baby was later reunited with his parents, said the police.

