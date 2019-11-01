Police Arrest Falilat Olatunji For Stealing 4-Month-old Baby

A middle-aged woman, Falilat Olatunji, has been arrested by the Ogun

State Police Command for stealing a four-month-old baby boy, to cover

up her fake pregnancy.



She was arrested on Wednesday by the Ogun State Police Command.



According to the police, Olatunji allegedly stole the baby from a room

at Iyana-Kajola, Mile 2, Abeokuta.



Police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the

incident in a statement on Thursday.



The statement said the mother of the stolen baby had reported to the

police about her missing baby.



“Upon the report, the DPO, Sabo Ilupeju Division, CSP Alhasan

AbdulAzeez, mobilized his detectives to the scene and commenced a

full-scale investigation into the case.



“Their efforts yielded positive results when the suspect was sighted

at Ilewo-Orile with the baby and she was promptly arrested.



“On interrogation, the suspect, who resides at No. 23 Jawando Street,

Ayobo, Lagos, confessed to stealing the baby but claimed that she only

wanted to use him to deceive her husband, whom she had earlier

informed that she got pregnant for, as the product of the pregnancy.



“Investigation further revealed that the suspect had once lived with

someone in the same house with the parents of the baby and that she

was present during the naming,” the police statement added.



The baby was later reunited with his parents, said the police.