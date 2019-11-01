SHOCKER: Afe Babalola University To Punish Students Seen Holding Hands With Member Of Opposite Sex

Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, owned by foremost lawyer, Afe Babalola, has enacted a new rule demanding any student of the institution caught holding hands or publicly displaying affection for a member of the opposite sex to be severely flogged.

The rule was said to have been laid down by Babalola himself through the Dean of Students Affairs, Mr Babatunde Wahab, in a bid to curb immoral acts from taking place in the school.

A voice recording of Wahab giving the new directive was obtained by SaharaReporters.

In the recording, the students were told that the order was to ensure that students live an upright life as they were considered not to be adults yet.

Wahab said, “You are not adults yet. When you are 18, 19, 20, you can do whatever you like with your lives but outside the university.

“We are begging you all in the name of everything that you so much cherish in your life not to allow any boy or anybody to hold your hand.

“We will chase you and enter the hostel for you to know the level we are taking the operation to. You are going to see 20 to 30 men with horse tail and a powerful torchlight.

“Anywhere we find any act of immorality, we will reject it outrightly. I don’t want people that will say we are happy because he is a fundamentalist, he is a Muslim.

“It is not a matter of Muslim, the founder has given the directive. The founder no longer enjoys the scene.

“So, please and please warn your friends, put it on your social media pages.

“Anybody found doing anything amorous, we are going to deal with that person.”

When SaharaReporters reached out to Wahab for his comments on the matter, which has been tagged “Operation Koboko”, calls and texts to his telephone number have yet to be replied.