SHOCKER: Afe Babalola University To Punish Students Seen Holding Hands With Member Of Opposite Sex

The rule was said to have been laid down by Babalola himself through the Dean of Students Affairs, Mr Babatunde Wahab, in a bid to curb immoral acts from taking place in the school. A voice recording of Wahab giving the new directive was obtained by SaharaReporters.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 01, 2019

 

Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, owned by foremost lawyer, Afe Babalola, has enacted a new rule demanding any student of the institution caught holding hands or publicly displaying affection for a member of the opposite sex to be severely flogged.

The rule was said to have been laid down by Babalola himself through the Dean of Students Affairs, Mr Babatunde Wahab, in a bid to curb immoral acts from taking place in the school.

A voice recording of Wahab giving the new directive was obtained by SaharaReporters.

In the recording, the students were told that the order was to ensure that students live an upright life as they were considered not to be adults yet.

Wahab said, “You are not adults yet. When you are 18, 19, 20, you can do whatever you like with your lives but outside the university.

“We are begging you all in the name of everything that you so much cherish in your life not to allow any boy or anybody to hold your hand.

“We will chase you and enter the hostel for you to know the level we are taking the operation to. You are going to see 20 to 30 men with horse tail and a powerful torchlight.

“Anywhere we find any act of immorality, we will reject it outrightly. I don’t want people that will say we are happy because he is a fundamentalist, he is a Muslim.

“It is not a matter of Muslim, the founder has given the directive. The founder no longer enjoys the scene.

“So, please and please warn your friends, put it on your social media pages.

“Anybody found doing anything amorous, we are going to deal with that person.”

When SaharaReporters reached out to Wahab for his comments on the matter, which has been tagged “Operation Koboko”, calls and texts to his telephone number have yet to be replied.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education FUNAAB Students Attacked By Armed Robbers Again
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Students Pray Not To Rain In Gombe Because Of Leaking Roofs
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME UNILAG Shuts Room Lecturers Used To Give Marks For Sex
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Education Sex-for-grades: UNILAG Inaugurates Task Force On Sexual Harassment
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Education PHOTONEWS: University Of Calabar Students Day Of Rage
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Education Students Insist On Planned Protest Despite Police Presence
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

The True Story Of "Joromi"
Arts Simi Vs Victor Uwaifo: The True Story Of 'Joromi'
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
United States of America US Congress Formalizes Impeachment Proceedings Against Trump
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education FUNAAB Students Attacked By Armed Robbers Again
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Mompha, Lebanese Associate’s Arrests, Landmark Achievement –Magu
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption JUST IN: Mothers Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ Now Forming Association –Magu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Falilat Olatunji For Stealing 4-Month-old Baby
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Falana To Buhari: Nigerian Army Not Empowered To Take Over Police Duties
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Corps Members' Allowance Tied To New Minimum Wage -NYSC Director General
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Lagos Rehab Centre: 12 Inmates Rescued In Church, Pastor Arrested
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive How Policemen Sabotaged DSS Intelligence Report On Boko Haram -DSS Sources
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Close Your Minds To Having Fat Bank Accounts If You Want To Be A Judge, SERAP Tells NJC Members
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Economy Hong Kong Headed For Worst Recession In Decades
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad