Boko Haram: Revoke N14bn Road Project In Adamawa, Communities Urge Government

After three years, communities have urged the Nigerian Government to revoke non-performing contracts on the construction of bridges destroyed by Boko Haram in Adamawa State.

In 2014, when the terror group overran the Northern axis of the state, covering seven local government areas, they also destroyed three bridges linking Adamawa and Borno states.

The collapsed bridges have since Boko Haram occupation disconnected Madagali and Michika local government areas from the rest of the state.

The government in 2017, awarded N14bn contract for the construction of the bridges and general road rehabilitation.

However, three years on, only six per cent work had been done, "after the contractor was mobilised with N2.2bn", according to the Controller of Works, Salihu Abubakar.

As things stand, communities worst affected by the collapsed bridges have summoned their senator, Elisha Abbo, urging him to prevail on the government to revoke the contract.

However, the project manager, Ghais Sarieddine, said the slow pace of the project was due to bureaucratic bottlenecks.

He said, “It took the ministry two years to give us advanced payment of N2.2bn and another 14 months to approve our working drawings.

“Now that we have solved the problems we've had in the past, by December 31, everything will be resolved.”