Former UNILAG Lecturer Accuses Attorney-General Of Imo Of Perverting Justice

Giving the genesis of all that happened, the former lecturer explained that sometime in 2013, at Nnemere Mpam Village under Ekwereazu Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, his security man and in-law, one Ude Christopher Azionu, was abducted and murdered.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 02, 2019

Ndukwe Nnawuchi

 

A retired lecturer of the University of Lagos, Innocent Iwuji, has accused the Attorney-General of Imo State, Mr Ndukwe Nnawuchi, of coming in the way of justice.

In letter written by the retired lecturer and obtained by SaharaReporters, it was revealed that the Attorney-General had given instructions to lawyers handling his case not oppose bail application when

According to him, some of the people involved in the crime were arrested and charged to court in 2014 and 2016 at Mbaise and Oweri high courts respectively.

However, one of the suspects, Mr Innocent Chidi, absconded from the community only to be arrested in 2018.

Iwuji said Chidi was arraigned at the Imo State High Court with charge No. HOW/229C/2018 and HOW/229C/2018 respectively which was presided over by Hon. Justice Chikeka.

However efforts to reach the Attorney-General of Imo State has not been successful as all efforts to get his official contact proved abortive.

 

