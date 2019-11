At least one person has been killed as a petrol ladden truck collided with a bus along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The accident happened at about 10am on Saturday along toll gate on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to an eyewitness, at least four other persons were injured.

"The driver of the commercial bus died and at least four people were injured," the eyewitness said.

Traffic flow on the road has been disrupted after vehicular movement was diverted.