84 People Died In Road Accidents In Three Months -FRSC

1,396 people were involved in the road crashes in the first quarter, 817 in the second quarter and 909 people in the third quarter ended September.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 03, 2019

At least 84 people were killed in road crashes in the last quarter of 2019.

This was disclosed by the Federal Road Safety Corps on Sunday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria. 

Sector Commander, Hyginus Omeje, also disclosed that 419 people were involved in road traffic crashes during the same period.

Omeje said that 1,396 people were involved in the road crashes in the first quarter, 817 in the second quarter and 909 people in the third quarter ended September.

According to him, a total of 209,221 and 291 people were injured in the three quarters.

He said, “In the last three quarters, we have had crashes that depict an increase in some of the indices that we usually measure.

“In the first quarter, we recorded 16 fatalities.

“We had 124 crashes out of which 16 fatalities were recorded, 67 were serious and 41 were minor.

“In the second quarter, the total crashes increased to 140 while the fatalities also increased from 16 to 22.

“Sixty-two were serious while 56 minor fatalities were recorded.

“In the third quarter, the total number of crashes rose to 155, with 24 fatalities.”

Omeje, who frowned at the negative attitude of most road users, warned that the FRSC would intensify enforcement and public enlightenment on safety.

