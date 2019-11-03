Air Force Neutralises ISWAP's Hideout In Borno

The Nigerian Air Force said it has neutralised a hideout of the Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists in Borno State.

It said it also neutralised some of the ISWAP fighters at Arrinna Ciki on the fringes of the Lake Chad in the same area.

Director of Public Relations and Information of the airforce, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said this in a statement on Sunday.

He said the operation was conducted through the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

He said, “This was accomplished through air strikes conducted on November 1 and 2 sequel to intelligence reports indicating that the terrorists were using the settlement as a staging area to launch attacks against our forces.

“The airstrike on November 1 was initiated when a Nigerian Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance platform on a confirmatory reconnaissance mission spotted some ISWAP vehicles under some trees in the area.

“Accordingly, the ATF scrambled its fighter jets to attack the location, recording successful strikes to immobilise the vehicles.

“Similarly, a follow-up attack was executed on November 2 after significant activity was observed in another part of the settlement.

“This occasioned the detailing of attack aircraft to engage the identified areas resulting in the destruction of some terrorists’ structures as well as the neutralisation of some of their fighters.”