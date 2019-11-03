Border Closure Reduced Arms Smuggling, Says DSS

Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, has said that the closure of the Nigerian land borders has helped reduce arms smuggling.

Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Mohammad Babandede, shared the same view, saying the closure has controlled illegal migration.

Bichi, while speaking at the graduation ceremony of the executive intelligence management course of the National Institute for Security Studies in Abuja, re-echoed same sentiment.

The Nigerian Government had shut its borders with neighbouring countries to check excessive smuggling of food items into Nigeria, attracting criticisms from West African nations especially Ghana.

He said, “The recent closure of our borders attest to what we intend to achieve despite the criticism.

“The closure of our borders so far have succeeded in checkmating not only smuggling of goods that are illegally brought into the country, even firearms and then checkmating the movement of people that are likely to undermine the security of this country.”