Border Closure Reduced Arms Smuggling, Says DSS

The Nigerian Government had shut its borders with neighbouring countries to check excessive smuggling of food items into Nigeria, attracting criticisms from West African nations especially Ghana.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 03, 2019

 

Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, has said that the closure of the Nigerian land borders has helped reduce arms smuggling.

Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Mohammad Babandede, shared the same view, saying the closure has controlled illegal migration.

Bichi, while speaking at the graduation ceremony of the executive intelligence management course of the National Institute for Security Studies in Abuja, re-echoed same sentiment.

The Nigerian Government had shut its borders with neighbouring countries to check excessive smuggling of food items into Nigeria, attracting criticisms from West African nations especially Ghana.

He said, “The recent closure of our borders attest to what we intend to achieve despite the criticism.

“The closure of our borders so far have succeeded in checkmating not only smuggling of goods that are illegally brought into the country, even firearms and then checkmating the movement of people that are likely to undermine the security of this country.” 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

United States of America US Congress Formalizes Impeachment Proceedings Against Trump
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insurgency Air Force Neutralises ISWAP's Hideout In Borno
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Kwara Council Chairmen Arrested For Allegedly Diverting N4bn Regain Freedom
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Army To Try 20 Including Six Officers For Cowardice, Negligence
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Drugs Two Nigerians Arrested For Cocaine Distribution, Recruiting Traffickers In Malaysia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: Revoke N14bn Road Project In Adamawa, Communities Urge Government
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

United States of America US Congress Formalizes Impeachment Proceedings Against Trump
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insurgency Air Force Neutralises ISWAP's Hideout In Borno
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News FRSC Denies Production And Issuance Of Illegal Number Plates In Kano
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Kwara Council Chairmen Arrested For Allegedly Diverting N4bn Regain Freedom
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Army To Try 20 Including Six Officers For Cowardice, Negligence
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Drugs Two Nigerians Arrested For Cocaine Distribution, Recruiting Traffickers In Malaysia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: Revoke N14bn Road Project In Adamawa, Communities Urge Government
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Environment Many Feared Dead As Building Collapses In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education FUNAAB Expels Student Over Letter To IGP, Alliance With Sowore
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Drugs REPORT: Majority Of People With Drug Use Problems Unemployed
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Lagos Auto Dealer Remanded In Prison Custody Over Alledged N207.1m Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
The True Story Of "Joromi"
Arts Simi Vs Victor Uwaifo: The True Story Of 'Joromi'
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad