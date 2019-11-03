EXCLUSIVE: How Budget Defence Exposed Poor State Of Facilities At National Assembly

At the moment, the facility battles with insufficient chairs, poor airconditioning systems, stinking toilets and lack of a parking lot.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 03, 2019


The two weeks declared by the National Assembly for the budget defence by ministries, departments and agencies has exposed the decay in facilities at the country's top lawmaking complex, SaharaReporters has found. 

The exercise, which saw top government officials defending their budget proposals before relevant committees, exposed the inadequate and poor infrastructure at the National Assembly complex.

At the moment, the facility battles with insufficient chairs, poor airconditioning systems, stinking toilets and lack of a parking lot.

The airconditioning system in some of the committee rooms are not functioning properly, forcing visitors to rely on hand fans to cool their body temperatures, it was discovered. 

SaharaReporters findings revealed that the central ventilation system that supplies many committee and conference rooms had been faulty for a while.

It was gathered that Julius Berger Plc, who had been handling the maintenance service of the facility, pulled out of the deal due to non-payment by the management for about three years. 

It was also gathered that since then, the new company that was engaged for that purpose had found it difficult to fix and find solutions to the technical and electrical problems withing new building of the House of Representatives. 

A source revealed that all the fittings and accessories used by Julius Berger were imported and became difficult to replace when they got spoilt.

According to the source,  "All the things Julius Berger used were brought from Germany and that is why they have been difficult to replace." 

Another glaring flaw is the lack of chairs for guests particularly at the conference room 0.28 and some other committee rooms. 

It was a battle of survival during the budget proposals defense as guests, journalists and staff struggled to get seats.  

Many of the guests were left with no option than to stand for the duration of the proceeding.

Perhaps the most embarrassing aspect of it all is the stench emanating from the toilets located near the House of Representatives Press Center. 

The maggot-infested toilet is an eyesore and a health hazard to all. 

Many visitors also had bitter experiences in parking their cars due to lack of space within the complex. 

Many of them improvised by parking by the shoulder of the road, an action that prompted security at the complex to deflate their vehicles tyres.

Also, water dispensers installed at different locations within the new building have not been functioning for many years. 

It is meant to supply treated drinking water for staff and visitors but have not supplied a drop of water for a long time.

The situation at the House of Representatives wing has since progressed from bad to worse since the beginning of the 9th Assembly.

The management responsible for maintenance of facilities at the complex have virtually abandoned that task, according to findings by SaharaReporters, creating crisis in the process. 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM Agba Jalingo Listed In World's 10 'Most Urgent' Cases Of Threats To Press Freedom
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Boss, Magu, Refuses To Answer Question On Petition Against Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics EFCC Raids Abuja News magazine, Arrests Eight
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Breaking News Uche Secondus Wins PDP Chairmanship As Dokpesi And Adeniran Reject Results
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Money How Buhari Spent 80% Of Abacha Loot -President's Aide
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Politics Army Kills PDP Delegate in Eket, As House of Reps Spokesman, Eseme Eyibo, And Senator Eme Ekaette, Lose In PDP Primaries
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Drugs Two Nigerians Arrested For Cocaine Distribution, Recruiting Traffickers In Malaysia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America US Congress Formalizes Impeachment Proceedings Against Trump
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Environment Many Feared Dead As Building Collapses In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Army To Try 20 Including Six Officers For Cowardice, Negligence
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: Revoke N14bn Road Project In Adamawa, Communities Urge Government
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Education FUNAAB Expels Student Over Letter To IGP, Alliance With Sowore
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Agba Jalingo Listed In World's 10 'Most Urgent' Cases Of Threats To Press Freedom
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Lagos Auto Dealer Remanded In Prison Custody Over Alledged N207.1m Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Former UNILAG Lecturer Accuses Attorney-General Of Imo Of Perverting Justice
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Travel Just In: One Person Dies As Petrol Tanker Collides With Bus On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Boss, Magu, Refuses To Answer Question On Petition Against Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption JUST IN: Mothers Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ Now Forming Association –Magu
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad