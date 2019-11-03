Expelling Students Over Social Media Posts Is Impunity, Shehu Sani, Segalink Say



Former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, and rights activist, Segun Awosanya popularly known as Segalink, have condemned the expulsion of a student of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, over a Facebook post, an open letter to the Inspector-General of Police and his alliance with pro-democracy and human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore.

Shehu Sani, who took to his Twitter handle to express his grievance, said, "Expelling students and sacking workers over Facebook or Twitter postings is likely to intensify in view of the growing culture of intolerance to criticisms and the establishment discomfort with the social media."



Also reacting to the issue, Segalink wrote, "By the grace of God, we shall be taking up this case.

"The level of impunity in our citadel of knowledge is astronomical.

"An example will be made of this abuse of power by people who should know better.

"Kindly advise Ifemosu Michael to reach out, so we can be properly briefed and take up the matter for justice to be served. He is no longer alone."

However, despite the outcry the expulsion of Ifemosu by on the orders of the Vice Chancellor, Prof Felix Salako, the university's management are yet to give any statement on the issue.

